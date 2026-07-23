Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield
It Seems We Need to Investigate This Detail Regarding the Democrats' Candidate for Governor in Iowa
It Seems We Need to Investigate This Detail Regarding the Democrats' Candidate for...
Government Needs to Think Before It Acts
Government Needs to Think Before It Acts
VIP
Turns Out New Jersey's Voter Fraud Hurts Immigrants, Too
Turns Out New Jersey's Voter Fraud Hurts Immigrants, Too
New NRCC Ad Blasts Socialist Amish Shah As Dangerous for Arizona Families
New NRCC Ad Blasts Socialist Amish Shah As Dangerous for Arizona Families
Troy Jackson Is Graham Platner Lite
Troy Jackson Is Graham Platner Lite
Play-Acting to Destruction
Play-Acting to Destruction
Trump's War Critics Discuss Everything — Except the Point
Trump's War Critics Discuss Everything — Except the Point
Why the Debate Over Life-Saving Vehicles?
Why the Debate Over Life-Saving Vehicles?
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Break Google’s Monopoly for Good
Save Our Elections to SAVE America
Save Our Elections to SAVE America
How Did America Get to the Threshold of Normalizing Sedition?
How Did America Get to the Threshold of Normalizing Sedition?
When Seniority Becomes a Substitute for Statesmanship
When Seniority Becomes a Substitute for Statesmanship
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 30 Months for $1.18M Tax Refund Scheme
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 30 Months for $1.18M Tax Refund Scheme
Tipsheet

Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2026 12:25 AM
Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Indiana Fever shooting guard and team enforcer Sophie Cunningham is making the rounds, first becoming a viral sensation with her pointing meme from a June 24 game against the Phoenix Mercury: she and DeWanna Bonner got into it in a tense fourth quarter filled with technical fouls and drama. Cunningham’s pointing and trolling of Bonner has become a fan favorite staple.

Advertisement

Yet, she has now angered progressive audiences by rightly claiming that transgenders shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports. The funny part is that this isn’t a controversial topic, since 70 percent of Americans agree. That side lost the plot, with faces of the movement appearing too unhinged, too moronic, too stupid, and prone to public collapses. This is America—people will disagree, and if you can’t handle that, you should do something else. Activism isn’t for you. 

Cunningham was asked about her stance in a pre-game press conference, where she shut down a reporter trying to stir the pot. She struck a sensible tone, adding that she’s not political and everyone is deserving of love and respect, but there are the rights of biological women that must be protected. She’s not compromising on that position.

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

INDIANA SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

“I think it's kind of common sense, and I think I’ll always believe in that,” Cunningham said. 

“I think it’s really important to protect children and that’s little girls…I do have beliefs. I do have morals, and I’ll always stand on those,” she added. 

Somehow, in some illiberal, whack-job circles, this makes her something akin to a Nazi. 

She'd respond as she did here: "I said what I said."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Watch a NYT Columnist Obliterate the Left's Main Obsession in Less Than Six Minutes Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Had a Legislative Hat Trick Today While Thune Wants to Sell Out to Dems Matt Vespa
It Seems We Need to Investigate This Detail Regarding the Democrats' Candidate for Governor in Iowa Matt Vespa
Government Needs to Think Before It Acts Derek Hunter
How Did America Get to the Threshold of Normalizing Sedition? Scott Powell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement