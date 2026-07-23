Sophie Cunningham Shuts Down Reporter Over Her Stance on Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports

Indiana Fever shooting guard and team enforcer Sophie Cunningham is making the rounds, first becoming a viral sensation with her pointing meme from a June 24 game against the Phoenix Mercury: she and DeWanna Bonner got into it in a tense fourth quarter filled with technical fouls and drama. Cunningham’s pointing and trolling of Bonner has become a fan favorite staple.

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Yet, she has now angered progressive audiences by rightly claiming that transgenders shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports. The funny part is that this isn’t a controversial topic, since 70 percent of Americans agree. That side lost the plot, with faces of the movement appearing too unhinged, too moronic, too stupid, and prone to public collapses. This is America—people will disagree, and if you can’t handle that, you should do something else. Activism isn’t for you.

Cunningham was asked about her stance in a pre-game press conference, where she shut down a reporter trying to stir the pot. She struck a sensible tone, adding that she’s not political and everyone is deserving of love and respect, but there are the rights of biological women that must be protected. She’s not compromising on that position.

WATCH: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham SHUTS DOWN a rabid leftist reporter who kept hounding her about her recent comments that mentally ill men should be BANNED from competing in women’s sports. “I think It's kind of common sense and I think I’ll always believe in that.”



“I think… — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 23, 2026

This is the position of 70+% of Americans. It’s also common sense.



The fact that so many in the press and associated institutions treat it as something morally abhorrent and feel the need to grill a female athlete for voicing it shows how disconnected they are from reality. https://t.co/Xfb4geW3xU — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 23, 2026

“I think it's kind of common sense, and I think I’ll always believe in that,” Cunningham said.

“I think it’s really important to protect children and that’s little girls…I do have beliefs. I do have morals, and I’ll always stand on those,” she added.

Somehow, in some illiberal, whack-job circles, this makes her something akin to a Nazi.

She'd respond as she did here: "I said what I said."