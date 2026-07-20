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Tipsheet

WNBA's Issue With Viral Meme of Sophie Cunningham Once Again Proves This League Is Weird

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 10:30 PM
WNBA's Issue With Viral Meme of Sophie Cunningham Once Again Proves This League Is Weird
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Wait, the WNBA is upset over Sophie Cunningham’s funny finger-pointing meme? It comes from a June 24 game between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury, where a fourth-quarter scuffle between Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner sparked this finger-pointing incident. Cunningham said that Bonner didn’t want her to point at her. Well, it was over after that.

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The moment went viral. It has sparked a wave of memes, fans love it, and Cunningham started something that could boost the WNBA’s visibility. However, the league’s union is blocking authorized dealers from licensing the moment on merchandise, calling it “derogatory.” Cunningham can still profit from it personally through her sponsorship deals. The whole situation doesn’t make much sense, almost like how the league has handled the Caitlin Clark situation (via NY Post):

Sophie Cunningham pointing at DeWanna Bonner has become one of the most recognizable images in the sports world in recent weeks.

However, the WNBPA is stopping business partners from utilizing the image.

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared Monday that the WNBPA is prohibiting business licensees from using the Cunningham point, with the union reportedly calling it “derogatory.”

Licensed brands with the union include 2K, Breaking T, Lids, and Panini, among others.

Despite the union’s decision on the matter, Cunningham can monetize the incident herself, even with brands that are partnered with the union, since players can individually sign sponsorship deals with any brand.

The union’s group licensing agreement with all WNBA players allows brands to license athletes’ name, image, and likeness without direct negotiation with individual players, but if the union does not approve a deal, players can sign brand deals on their own, separate from the union.

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Related:

ENTERTAINMENT INDIANA SPORTS VIDEO WOMEN'S SPORTS

The league just cannot get out of its own way. Once again, let’s rehash what Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said about the WNBA: it’s insular, paranoid, and weird.

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