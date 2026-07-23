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So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 23, 2026 6:00 AM
So That's Why Some Crazed Migrant Executed Three People in Minnesota?
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This story is both insane and tragic. It’s also predictable what the assailant in this incident claims as part of his defense, though it still doesn’t justify the cold-blooded murders he committed. In Minnesota, a migrant decided to kill three people over a parking garage contract. I’m not kidding. A $65/month parking fee is what led to a triple homicide, and the suspect alleges racism and anti-immigrant fervor as contributing factors. 

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He was told the contract couldn’t be canceled so soon because he’d already re-signed. The suspect, Tsegaab Binessu, was told to go to the leasing office, where he began to open fire (via NY Post):

A disgruntled migrant allegedly gunned down three staffers at his Minnesota apartment block in a crazed rampage after he couldn’t cancel his parking garage contract.

Tsegaab Binessu, 30, allegedly shot dead Nansi Fuentes Zambrano, 25, Dena Silcox, 56, and Adam Wilwerding, 43, at the complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, Monday, KSTP reported.

Binessu, originally from Ethiopia, wanted to cancel his $65-a-month parking garage contract as he had aspirations to join the Navy, documents seen by the outlet claim.

[…]

He is accused of shooting Wilwerding, a community manager known affectionately as AJ, six times and Silcox six times.

Silcox, who was the assistant manager having worked in the office for almost a decade, reportedly screamed “No, no – no no” when Wilwerding was shot. 

Silcox was then also shot five times in “rapid succession” before Binessu allegedly fired another gunshot, which sent her crashing to the floor, the court documents said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

[…]

Fuentes Zambrano was found dead in a room at the back of the office – and she tried to escape through a window when she was shot. She was found with a gunshot in her head. 

Investigators found 21 spent shell casings in the office, according to the documents.

Binessu was arrested in Virginia, Minn. – around 200 miles from the crime scene – and reportedly confessed to the killings in a call with his roommate, who later called the cops. 

[…]

Binessu was arrested driving Fuentes Zambrano’s car and he moaned that he “hated the American system” during his interrogation.

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Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

He’s been trying to bring his family here for the past seven years, but the process has been slow. Later, he claimed he was being treated this way because he was Black and an immigrant. The publication added that he quit his trucking job because of the stress. 

No, dude. You can’t succeed here, and America is tough. She fights back, and you need to work hard. When things don’t go your way, citizen or not, you don’t shoot people. In this country, that’s not allowed. He faces second-degree murder charges, with up to 40 years in prison for each homicide. 

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