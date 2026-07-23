After the Arizona Primaries, Total Fury Erupts Over Establishment Dems' Election Meddling

Amish Shah has won the Democrat primary for Arizona’s 1st congressional district. It was a tense race for Democrats: winning is crucial if they want to take back the House, but it was also highly competitive. Millions were spent attacking Shah, especially by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. So, things are pretty awkward right now, but fury from the Democratic base is extremely high. Arizona isn’t the only place where DCCC meddling has angered Democrats (via Axios):

WATCH: In May, Arizona Democrat Amish Shah said the DCCC's Executive Director told him they endorsed against him because they wanted “somebody else” “more electable.” D.C. Democrats spent $4.5 million trying to stop Shah, and failed. pic.twitter.com/iCmcBQc6PM

Brutal analysis for Democrats: Come November, Amish Shah is "going to end up in 2nd place" " @JayFeely , as he's shown tonight, is a dynamic & attractive candidate with resources in a district that tilts Republican" "You gotta give Feely the lead horse" pic.twitter.com/rwVDnZq9Y2

House Democrats are demanding a reckoning after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent over $500,000 backing a candidate in Arizona who is on track to lose her primary.

Why it matters: This is the third time in 2026 the House Democratic campaign arm has tried and failed to intervene in a party primary, leading some lawmakers to argue that its money is better spent elsewhere.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a top DCCC dues payer, said the party should be "rationing our resources to win general elections," calling for "a conversation about ... what the involvement in primaries looks like."

"That's $100,000 that I put in," Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) said of her dues, arguing that the DCCC "shouldn't be spending this money" on primaries.

Driving the news: Former Arizona state Rep. Amish Shah led former TV journalist Marlene Galán-Woods in the Democratic primary in Arizona's 1st district by roughly seven percentage points as of Wednesday evening.

With 87% of the votes reporting, Galán-Woods "still has a chance," but "I would much rather be Shah than her," one House Democrat who has followed the race closely told Axios.

The DCCC ran a $514,000 joint ad buy with the Galán-Woods campaign after endorsing her as part of its "Red to Blue" program in June, according to AdImpact.

Zoom out: This latest loss for the DCCC comes after it fell short in California's 22nd District, where progressive activist Randy Villegas won in an upset over more moderate state Assembly member Jasmeet Bains in June.

Later that month, DCCC-endorsed state Sen. Joe Baldacci lost to progressive rival Matt Dunlap in Maine's 2nd District.

[...]

… Behind the scenes, some of the DCCC's top dues payers are even more livid. "People are mad," a senior House Democrat told Axios.

Said one House Democrat who has paid all their dues: "I would prefer to see the dollars that I invest spent on candidates who won their Democratic primaries rather than have the DCCC inject themselves."

"The DCCC is not god," the lawmaker added. "They cannot dictate outcomes. There needs to be an acknowledgment that there's a limit to the ability of the DCCC to choose what it considers to be the perfect candidate."

Another House Democrat who is also paid up in full told Axios the DCCC "shouldn't be taking a position in a primary unless everybody agrees, and I'm not aware anyone was consulted."