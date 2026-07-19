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ABC News Host Asked Bill Maher If He'd Vote for JD Vance. You Already Know the Answer.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 19, 2026 9:30 PM
ABC News Host Asked Bill Maher If He'd Vote for JD Vance. You Already Know the Answer.
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

HBO’s Bill Maher is making the rounds. He had a lengthy interview with National Public Radio, an invitation that surprised him because he feels the outlet has gone to the extreme Left. He recently won the Mark Twain Prize for Comedy and sat down with ABC News’ Jon Karl for the Sunday Morning talk shows. He usually doesn’t do this — the last time I remember him appearing on the Sunday circuit was as a roundtable guest on This Week; Obama was still president. 

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Maher hasn’t changed, and while some on the Left might say he’s been red-pilled, that’s not accurate. He remains a liberal, but he’s not woke, not a fan of political correctness, aware that Islam is the source of many bad ideas, and he’s a free speech supporter. He’s also pro-Israel and recognizes Hamas as evil. This makes him a right-winger in today’s Democratic Party. 

The Real Time host knows he lost fans ten years ago when he said he wouldn’t go along with these silly lefty games. It paid off — he’s still going strong. And if the Democrats are going to be cheering on the intifada, he’s out. He told Karl that every day there’s some new nut job rising within the Democratic Party. And while he still torches conservatives, he’s trained a lot of his fire and acerbic commentaries on Democrats for doubling down on the dumbest things imaginable, like men playing in women’s sports. 

Maher says he can’t do what he does without noticing things, which is what hyper-partisans do. He’ll mock both sides now, equally, and there’s no shortage of material, if we’re being honest. Lastly, if the Democrats get too crazy, he might vote Republican in 2028. He mentioned that on his program, when Vice President JD Vance was a special guest. He also reiterated it with Jon Karl. If his side is a communist nut job, and JD Vance or Marco Rubio is the nominee, he’s voting for them:

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2028 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE

KARL: “You told JD Vance you’re open…your vote is up for grabs?”

MAHER: “Yes, my vote is in play.”

“Because it can’t be Trump running…so I’m not living in communist America.”

“I mean, I know the talking point is that, it’s not communism and socialism.”

“Okay. I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform, from their own mouths.”

“Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing!”

“And DSA, again, they say things like, you know, take over of key industries, government.”

“That’s communism.”

Maher cannot tolerate the level of nuttiness on the Left right now:

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MAHER: “It’s not just a few people anymore.”

“I read…every day, I read about a new person in some Colorado and Wisconsin, somebody who is saying some variation of not defund the police, ABOLISH the police.”

“No prisons, no police.”

“Like what world did they think we could possibly live in under these conditions?”

“There’s just a level of nutty that I’m so glad that whenever it was, I was like, no, I’m not going along because this is where it ends.”

Bill Maher being open to voting for a Republican—that’s how crazy the Democrats have become. If you’ve ever watched him, you’d know this is truly ‘hell has frozen over’ territory. 

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