This Bill Maher Episode Was Wild...and the Libs Are Not Going to Like It

We often say this about Bill Maher’s HBO show: there are episodes when the Left will, and usually does, lose their minds. Again, the comedian is a liberal, but he calls out his side more often and vocally until they get their act together. He won’t stop, and this week’s episode had that mindset on steroids.

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Bill Maher just dropped a diving elbow from the top rope on the socialist lunatics attempting to take over the Democrat Party.



His audience went nuts the moment they heard it.



MAHER: “This is big news in this country. I don't know if you saw what happened in New York. There… pic.twitter.com/susL0LmHDk — Overton (@overton_news) June 27, 2026

First, his exclusive interview was with Vice President JD Vance, who educated the HBO host on immigration enforcement and ICE’s operations. Maher said he wanted Vance to admit that things had gone too far, but the VP did not concede, adding that if these operations were based on good public relations, nothing would happen. Maher did give props to Vance for coming on his show, whereas other progressives have been asked and have run away like scared wombats.

Bill Maher heaps praise on Vice President Vance for having the balls to come on his show.



He says it’s his own party — the Democrats — who REFUSE to talk to him, calling out AOC, Kamala Harris, and Zohran Mamdani by name.



MAHER: “I’m just glad you're talking to me, you know? I… pic.twitter.com/4DeVKFHzk5 — Overton (@overton_news) June 27, 2026

Bill Maher demands JD Vance “own” ICE being “too mean,” the way he owned the “childless cat ladies” line.



Instead, Vance handed him reality, in plain terms, with a smile.



By the time Vance finished, all Maher could do was grumble. He knew he’d lost. pic.twitter.com/8piX0uCOu0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2026

Yet, Maher dropped a bombshell following New York’s socialist wave on Tuesday — that he cannot get on board with that wing of the Democratic Party. In 2028, if things become more chaotic on his side, he stated outright that if the GOP nominee is Vance or Marco Rubio, he might vote Republican.

WHOA: Bill Maher looks JD Vance dead in the eye and says his “vote is in play” for 2028.



Maher openly admitted to Vance that if socialists take over the Democratic Party, he’s likely voting for him or Rubio.



MAHER: “Like, if this is where the Democratic Party is going, where… pic.twitter.com/VlzibQB9nl — Overton (@overton_news) June 27, 2026

MAHER: “Like, if this is where the Democratic Party is going, where this Democratic socialist, this obsession with Israel, with the Jew hating, they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons...” “If this is where they’re going, my vote is in play.” VANCE: “Okay, I like to hear that.” MAHER: “It actually always has been. Every year, I don’t make my decision by who has an R or a D, I actually always came to the conclusion that the Democrat was probably better and voted for them.” “And Trump can’t run again and he’d be a little too exciting for me anyway.” “So it’s either going to be you or Rubio.”

Also, was this Real Time’s audience clapping in defense of Pete Hegseth? Maybe not his views or policies, but the notion that the media is out of control, biased, and doesn’t report what’s going on?

Something interesting just happened on Bill Maher’s own show — Vice President Vance won over the liberal audience with a defense of Pete Hegseth.



Maher accused Hegseth of race-based firings, but Vance pushed back hard, saying the media is distorting the truth.



Maher’s audience… pic.twitter.com/a4u3T9eZ83 — Overton (@overton_news) June 27, 2026

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MAHER: “Did they go too far, probably, in the Pentagon with DEI and...yes, and now Pete Hegseth is like firing everyone who’s not whiter than an albino.” VANCE: “No, he’s not! Come on, Bill!” MAHER: “It certainly looks that way. Nothing lands in the middle!” VANCE: “I disagree with that. I think sometimes things land right where they should but you take the story about Pete Hegseth.” “Obviously I’m biased, I like Pete, but if you look at the actual promotions we’ve done, there have been a lot of people from all walks of life.” “There have been some high profile people, where he said, you know what, I don’t think they merited a promotion. But the idea we are not promoting minorities in the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth it’s just not true.” “And I do think that sometimes your criticism is things don’t land in the middle, and I understand that.” “Sometimes the problem is the media reports things in such a way where they actually obfuscate or conceal the truth rather than reporting what’s actually going on.” [Audience bursts into applause] MAHER: “Of course they do, they all do! That’s why you have to read both sides.”

Maher’s New Rules commentary was about how the World Cup is reminding Americans on our 250th birthday that this place is “awesome.” And by that, I mean, he’s reminding his side, which is so Trump deranged they can’t celebrate the Fourth of July without taking copious amounts of Lexapro.

The World Cup is at our shores, and all these people are doing us a great service. They are reminding Americans that this place is kind of awesome. pic.twitter.com/gl34T6pY4L — Bill Maher (@billmaher) June 27, 2026

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What a wild episode: cheers for Pete Hegseth, Maher’s statement about possibly voting Republican, and ‘USA USA USA’ — the World Cup proves we still dominate the world.

Last Note: When asked about the Iran war, Vance had a very good answer. Let these guys cook, man.

JD Vance tells Bill Maher the United States has “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear program.



Maher immediately pushes back and says: Hold on. “Their program isn’t destroyed.”



By the time Vance finishes answering, Maher backs off entirely.



He’s really good at this. pic.twitter.com/fI7mNoO5st — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 27, 2026

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