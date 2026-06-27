Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media
Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media
It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here
It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If the Venezuela Earthquakes Wiped Out Tens of Thousands of People
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If the Venezuela Earthquakes Wiped Out Tens of Thousands...
Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement
Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement
Today’s Deep Political Division Is Caused by Differing Goals
Today’s Deep Political Division Is Caused by Differing Goals
Cities Won’t Solve the Housing Crisis by Blaming Software
Cities Won’t Solve the Housing Crisis by Blaming Software
Trump’s Anthropic Action Proves International AI Moratorium Is Possible
Trump’s Anthropic Action Proves International AI Moratorium Is Possible
Punish Success and Capital Will Leave
Punish Success and Capital Will Leave
Does the Rest of the World Care More About America Than… Americans?
Does the Rest of the World Care More About America Than… Americans?
The Next Frontier of American Independence Is in the Medicine Cabinet
The Next Frontier of American Independence Is in the Medicine Cabinet
From Lionel Messi to Hyenas in Ethiopia: It’s Always ‘the Jews’
From Lionel Messi to Hyenas in Ethiopia: It’s Always ‘the Jews’
The Border Is Not American Soil Until You Cross It
The Border Is Not American Soil Until You Cross It
Republicans Are Laying Down One of Their Best Legal Weapons
Republicans Are Laying Down One of Their Best Legal Weapons
Biden Fueled China's Chip Boom, but Trump Can Restore America's Lead
Biden Fueled China's Chip Boom, but Trump Can Restore America's Lead
Tipsheet

This Bill Maher Episode Was Wild...and the Libs Are Not Going to Like It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2026 7:00 AM
This Bill Maher Episode Was Wild...and the Libs Are Not Going to Like It
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

We often say this about Bill Maher’s HBO show: there are episodes when the Left will, and usually does, lose their minds. Again, the comedian is a liberal, but he calls out his side more often and vocally until they get their act together. He won’t stop, and this week’s episode had that mindset on steroids. 

Advertisement

First, his exclusive interview was with Vice President JD Vance, who educated the HBO host on immigration enforcement and ICE’s operations. Maher said he wanted Vance to admit that things had gone too far, but the VP did not concede, adding that if these operations were based on good public relations, nothing would happen. Maher did give props to Vance for coming on his show, whereas other progressives have been asked and have run away like scared wombats. 

Recommended

Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2028 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE WORLD CUP

Yet, Maher dropped a bombshell following New York’s socialist wave on Tuesday — that he cannot get on board with that wing of the Democratic Party. In 2028, if things become more chaotic on his side, he stated outright that if the GOP nominee is Vance or Marco Rubio, he might vote Republican. 

MAHER: “Like, if this is where the Democratic Party is going, where this Democratic socialist, this obsession with Israel, with the Jew hating, they don’t believe in capitalism, no prisons...” 

“If this is where they’re going, my vote is in play.”

VANCE: “Okay, I like to hear that.”

MAHER: “It actually always has been. Every year, I don’t make my decision by who has an R or a D, I actually always came to the conclusion that the Democrat was probably better and voted for them.”

“And Trump can’t run again and he’d be a little too exciting for me anyway.”

“So it’s either going to be you or Rubio.”

Also, was this Real Time’s audience clapping in defense of Pete Hegseth? Maybe not his views or policies, but the notion that the media is out of control, biased, and doesn’t report what’s going on?

Advertisement

MAHER: “Did they go too far, probably, in the Pentagon with DEI and...yes, and now Pete Hegseth is like firing everyone who’s not whiter than an albino.”

VANCE: “No, he’s not! Come on, Bill!”

MAHER: “It certainly looks that way. Nothing lands in the middle!”

VANCE: “I disagree with that. I think sometimes things land right where they should but you take the story about Pete Hegseth.”

“Obviously I’m biased, I like Pete, but if you look at the actual promotions we’ve done, there have been a lot of people from all walks of life.”

“There have been some high profile people, where he said, you know what, I don’t think they merited a promotion. But the idea we are not promoting minorities in the Pentagon under Pete Hegseth it’s just not true.”

“And I do think that sometimes your criticism is things don’t land in the middle, and I understand that.”

“Sometimes the problem is the media reports things in such a way where they actually obfuscate or conceal the truth rather than reporting what’s actually going on.”

[Audience bursts into applause]

MAHER: “Of course they do, they all do! That’s why you have to read both sides.”

Maher’s New Rules commentary was about how the World Cup is reminding Americans on our 250th birthday that this place is “awesome.” And by that, I mean, he’s reminding his side, which is so Trump deranged they can’t celebrate the Fourth of July without taking copious amounts of Lexapro. 

Advertisement

What a wild episode: cheers for Pete Hegseth, Maher’s statement about possibly voting Republican, and ‘USA USA USA’ — the World Cup proves we still dominate the world. 

Last Note: When asked about the Iran war, Vance had a very good answer. Let these guys cook, man.  

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media Matt Vespa
We Shouldn't Be Shocked If the Venezuela Earthquakes Wiped Out Tens of Thousands of People Matt Vespa
Why Janice Dean Got Forced Into Retirement Matt Vespa
It Was Clear Kathy Hochul Was Not Welcome Here Matt Vespa
Why Is Thune Running Scared? Kevin McCullough
The Times May Be a-Changin’ Paul Driessen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement