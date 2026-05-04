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Tipsheet

Bill Maher Couldn't Let This Talking Point About Anti-Trump Rhetoric Slide By on His Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 12:30 AM
Bill Maher Couldn't Let This Talking Point About Anti-Trump Rhetoric Slide By on His Show
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher may not agree with President Trump—that doesn’t mean he wishes him harm. The comedian and HBO host isn’t afraid to speak with people he strongly disagrees with, which is why he’s currently disliked by some of his left-leaning colleagues. He knows he won’t catch a disease just by talking to conservatives, a mindset that’s increasingly common on the Left, where challenging core progressive principles is often seen as hate speech or worse. Maher isn’t interested in that, and if you listen to his podcast, you'll notice that he sometimes finds common ground with his guests. Being introspective isn’t scary. 

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So, he’s not fully on board with the crazy trend his side is following regarding President Trump. He’s not Hitler, but the HBO host admitted that the mainstream media does spread rhetoric that encourages those on the Left to try to assassinate this man. He also showed zero patience for guest Gillian Tett, provost of King’s College in Cambridge, who compared Trump’s rhetoric to a WWE event, possibly suggesting that the president’s speech is partly responsible for the recent assassination attempt. I don’t know, but the people supporting the president aren’t the ones trying to kill him.

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Related:

BILL MAHER DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

“Excuse me!”

“But today we are talking about assassination, actually putting someone to death.”

“What I am saying here is that there is a problem with… of course whatever you said about Trump is true and everything he tweets out and everything.”

“There is a little bit of a difference between that and people who think we are in a mess in this country, the way out of this mess is he dies.”

“That’s what a lot of people think.”

“And I’m just telling you, I don’t think you are a good person there, I would not want to be that person who thinks that way.”

“Also it’s just not smart. You think that’s going to solve the problem?!”

“He would be a martyr, first of all.”

That’s true, but let’s hope that never happens. Calling a Democrat or a reporter scum isn’t the most presidential, I’ll give you that, but it’s hardly the same as these clowns who call this man Hitler, who must be taken out through maximum warfare. 

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So, spin it all you want, Liberal America. We’ve all heard what you’ve said—‘quiet Piggy’ isn’t the same as these endless calls for political terrorism and civil war. 

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