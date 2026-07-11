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Sportscaster Torches WNBA Commissioner for Canceling Interview Over Caitlin Clark Controversy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 11, 2026 6:00 AM
Sportscaster Torches WNBA Commissioner for Canceling Interview Over Caitlin Clark Controversy
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This is ridiculous. I don’t even watch the WNBA, but their ‘woke’ nonsense, serial incompetence, and inaction regarding their star player, Caitlin Clark, being used as a punching bag keep making headlines. Clark has handled the situation with class, though it’s becoming clear that the league doesn’t want her to be its face, despite market indicators showing she is and could be the gateway to making this league relevant. But she’s not black and gay, so the WNBA is doing everything it can to implode due to political reasons. It’s truly amazing, and it fits the saying, ‘go woke and go broke.’

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One thing the league could do is replace its commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, because she’s useless. Dan Patrick couldn’t believe what happened to him regarding an interview planned for his show, adding that such moves are what kill a league's credibility. Apparently, she agreed to be on The Dan Patrick Show, and then backed out, likely on advice from the WNBA public relations office. Patrick added that the interview would’ve been tough, but respectful. There’s a lot she needs to answer for regarding how this league is operating, and Engelbert opts to run away like a scared wombat.

“If you want to be treated as a serious league, this is what happens. These are tough questions, but this is a fair outlet for you – a fair platform. I will treat you with respect,” said Patrick. They had promoted her intervew for a full day before she decided to back out.

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Related:

SPORTS WOKE

This trainwreck continues. 

Cathy, you're going to have to answer questions about Clark soon. This is getting embarrassing. 

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