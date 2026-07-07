An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner

MS Now is upset with Politico, which published the bombshell piece where Jenny Racicot says she was raped by Graham Platner in 2021. Host Mika Brezinski wanted to know where the evidence was, while Willie Geist pointed out the timing of the article, noting that Democrats have until July 13 to replace Platner if something like this comes up. We all knew it was coming. Well, everyone except the Democrats, despite the parade of horrors staring them in the face.

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Mika, Racicot said, Platner raped her. She went into graphic detail. She’s a hardcore liberal who supports his agenda—there is no reason for her to lie. Also, way to stomp on the last vestiges of ‘believe all women,’ sweetie. It’s still disgusting that rapes only count if liberal women are the victims, as we saw with this Platner story, and even then, we get a circus (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

She grilled Politico reporter Adam Wren over his report in which Platner’s ex-girlfriend Jenny Racicot accused the candidate of breaking into her home and raping her almost five years ago — instantly triggering calls from prominent Dems for Platner to exit the Maine race. He denied the allegations, but said he was “taking time” to reflect on his candidacy. “My question to you, given the very high standards Politico has before they write something like this and publish it – what aspects of this story brought it to the level of publishable?” Brzezinski asked Tuesday morning, noting there was no police report or legal filing about the rape allegation. Wren replied that he and his colleague Jessica Piper reviewed email exchanges between Racicot and her therapist, in whom she confided “in almost real-time;” talked to people who Racicot spoke to after the alleged rape; and spent a lot of time talking to Racicot across multiple interviews. […] Brzezinski pressed: “So, what are some of those corroborating pieces of evidence? … Any conversations with Graham Platner at the time … do you have that? What do you have that actually connects this literally? Graham Platner to raping this victim?” “Yeah, she reached out to him the day after via Instagram and essentially told him that, you know, she didn’t want to hear from him again,” Wren said. Brzezinski jumped in: “But you were able to see those DMs [Direct Messages]?” “She, uh, tried to recover those DMs. We were not able to review those DMs but she described them to us. We also – long before he was a political candidate – we saw her essentially explain to others that he was in her words ‘consensually careless,’” Wren said. But Brzezinski pressed again: “Right, but were you able to see the interactions between Graham Platner and this alleged victim? Did you actually physically see them? Did she produce them for you?” […] Wren repeated that Racicot had confided in several people about the alleged rape long before Platner was a political candidate and shared screenshots of messages and emails with the reporters. Brzezinski cut him off, saying, “Right, well those are the things I said. What is the actual – is there evidence between her and him, evidence of a crime? Because he’s being accused of rape. What put this over the edge? Because he says he didn’t and he has people on his side who say he didn’t. She says I did and I’m trying – what’s the throughline?”

Weird hill to die on, Mika. Really weird.

The man with Nazi tattoos and rape fantasies said he didn’t do it, so that’s that?

Lady, welcome to the party. These stories have been circulating among Democrats for weeks. Remember, everything that’s been thrown at Platner so far has come from Democratic opposition research. So, please try to keep up here.

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