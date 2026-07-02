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Tipsheet

Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2026 3:00 PM
Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

As Joe mentioned last night, what an electric win for the US Men’s Team over Bosnia in the World Cup. It was a decisive 2-0 victory. The United States advances to the round of 16, where they will play Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback from being down 2-0 against Senegal, scoring two quick goals in regulation to send the game into overtime, where they scored the go-ahead goal and secured the win.

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Yet, what happened afterward was a wholesome moment, where the US Men’s team gathered midfield for an end-of-game prayer:

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CHRISTIANITY FOX NEWS SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

No kneeling for the anthem. No crazy antics over transgender stuff. No bashing America. 

Nice win, fellas. 

USA! 

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