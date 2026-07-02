Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?

As Joe mentioned last night, what an electric win for the US Men’s Team over Bosnia in the World Cup. It was a decisive 2-0 victory. The United States advances to the round of 16, where they will play Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback from being down 2-0 against Senegal, scoring two quick goals in regulation to send the game into overtime, where they scored the go-ahead goal and secured the win.
Yet, what happened afterward was a wholesome moment, where the US Men’s team gathered midfield for an end-of-game prayer:
Mark McKenzie leads the @USMNT's postgame prayer after the victory 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RnI7WgFGIa— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026
🔊🇺🇸 Listen to Mark Mckenzie pray for the USA National Team. pic.twitter.com/WyAdUoOQko— Ballers In God (@BallersinGod) July 2, 2026
Mark McKenzie led the USMNT in prayer after the Americans moved on to the Round of 16 🙏 pic.twitter.com/scEBXAO3ow— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2026
The best part of the USMNT is how they have given glory to God through prayer after EVERY SINGLE MATCH— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 2, 2026
This is another reason why Americans unapologetically rally around this team, unlike the USWNT who kneeled for the anthem & fought for “trans rights” pic.twitter.com/AWXdGnYs0S
USA defender Chris Richards took a quiet moment to pray moments after beating Bosnia in the World Cup last 32.— Sport and Faith (@sportandfaith) July 2, 2026
He’s previously said: “One thing that my family always instilled in me is prayer. I’ve always prayed. Good days, bad days, you always pray.” 🙏 #worldcup #usa #usmnt pic.twitter.com/mH8IilxaBM
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THE USMNT IS HEADING TO THE ROUND OF 16 AT THE WORLD CUP 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/FAixUIII22— ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2026
No kneeling for the anthem. No crazy antics over transgender stuff. No bashing America.
Nice win, fellas.
USA!
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