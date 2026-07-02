Did You See What the US Men's Team Did After Beating Bosnia?

As Joe mentioned last night, what an electric win for the US Men’s Team over Bosnia in the World Cup. It was a decisive 2-0 victory. The United States advances to the round of 16, where they will play Belgium in Seattle on Monday. Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback from being down 2-0 against Senegal, scoring two quick goals in regulation to send the game into overtime, where they scored the go-ahead goal and secured the win.

Advertisement

Yet, what happened afterward was a wholesome moment, where the US Men’s team gathered midfield for an end-of-game prayer:

Mark McKenzie leads the @USMNT's postgame prayer after the victory 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RnI7WgFGIa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

🔊🇺🇸 Listen to Mark Mckenzie pray for the USA National Team. pic.twitter.com/WyAdUoOQko — Ballers In God (@BallersinGod) July 2, 2026

Mark McKenzie led the USMNT in prayer after the Americans moved on to the Round of 16 🙏 pic.twitter.com/scEBXAO3ow — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2026

The best part of the USMNT is how they have given glory to God through prayer after EVERY SINGLE MATCH



This is another reason why Americans unapologetically rally around this team, unlike the USWNT who kneeled for the anthem & fought for “trans rights” pic.twitter.com/AWXdGnYs0S — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 2, 2026

USA defender Chris Richards took a quiet moment to pray moments after beating Bosnia in the World Cup last 32.



He’s previously said: “One thing that my family always instilled in me is prayer. I’ve always prayed. Good days, bad days, you always pray.” 🙏 #worldcup #usa #usmnt pic.twitter.com/mH8IilxaBM — Sport and Faith (@sportandfaith) July 2, 2026

THE USMNT IS HEADING TO THE ROUND OF 16 AT THE WORLD CUP 🔥🦅 pic.twitter.com/FAixUIII22 — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2026

No kneeling for the anthem. No crazy antics over transgender stuff. No bashing America.

Nice win, fellas.

USA!

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.