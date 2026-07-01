World Cup: U.S. Defeats Bosnia 2-0 to Advance in Electric Fashion

The United States had defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32 to advance in the knockout stage for the first time in over 20 years.

FOUND A WAY THROUGH! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bZBjTcZyW2 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2026

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The match was marked by poor refereeing against the United States, with a number of calls inexplicably going against the USNMT, including a late no-card foul against Christian Pulisic on a clear goal-scoring opportunity to close out the first half. The poor calling of the match culminated in a red card for the rising star striker Folarin Balogun that put the U.S. down to 10 men for the last third of the match.

THEY GAVE FLO BALOGUN A RED CARD FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Nr68SpwKRu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 2, 2026

Despite the adversity from the officiating, the USMNT was led by the stellar offensive effort of Balogun’s first half performance. Balogun created a number of quality opportunities to score, but did not manage to secure a goal until the 45th minute. He has scored one-third of the U.S.’s total goals of the World Cup campaign, and is sitting tied at eighth for most goals scored at this point in the tournament.

THE @USMNT TAKES THE LEAD 🇺🇸



NOW BALOGUN CAN REALLY HIT THE @KingJames SILENCER! pic.twitter.com/4t9LzMjUUG — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

The moment that Flo got his goal!



⚽️ @trulyseltzer United Cam pic.twitter.com/CLAsJ7l8oE — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2026

Despite being forced to play short-handed, the USMNT chose to increase the aggression and managed to score the goal of the tournament for the U.S. off of a free kick just outside of the box in the 82nd minute. Malik Tillman took the kick and scored a world-class goal over the wall and into the left side of the net.

The moment was Malik's. pic.twitter.com/IIe154NNWz — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2026

We are all Poch rn pic.twitter.com/IH3EgwPdo2 — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) July 2, 2026

Balogun’s red card means that he will be suspended for the U.S.’s upcoming match against Belgium in the Round of 16. Their match is slated for Monday, July 6.

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