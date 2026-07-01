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John Fetterman on Dems: Our Party Has Become an Orgy of Socialism

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 01, 2026 6:55 AM
John Fetterman on Dems: Our Party Has Become an Orgy of Socialism
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is a gem. I’d never vote for him, but he’s a reasonable Democrat. Maybe the last of his kind on the Hill. We all thought he’d be a nutter after the 2022 elections. What a surprise he turned out to be. Cherish it, because he’s likely gone when he’s up for re-election. No doubt, he’ll be targeted by a left-wing primary challenger. 

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Recently, he had the best way to describe what’s happening within his party—that it’s becoming consumed by an orgy of socialism. Fetterman was criticizing New York Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is likely to be the most left-wing and radical person elected to Congress in at least a generation. 

She was praising Kim and Stalin…some of the most evil and terrible people in the world or in history...our party has become an orgy of socialism."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN MARXISM SOCIALISM WOKE

The man speaks his mind. He doesn’t kowtow to the woke insanity, and that’s why he’ll lose his job in a couple of years. What’s scary is that it looks like there aren’t enough rational Democrats to save the party from being taken over by Marxists. 

Trump truly broke these people. 

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