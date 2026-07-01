John Fetterman on Dems: Our Party Has Become an Orgy of Socialism

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is a gem. I’d never vote for him, but he’s a reasonable Democrat. Maybe the last of his kind on the Hill. We all thought he’d be a nutter after the 2022 elections. What a surprise he turned out to be. Cherish it, because he’s likely gone when he’s up for re-election. No doubt, he’ll be targeted by a left-wing primary challenger.

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Recently, he had the best way to describe what’s happening within his party—that it’s becoming consumed by an orgy of socialism. Fetterman was criticizing New York Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is likely to be the most left-wing and radical person elected to Congress in at least a generation.

John Fetterman calls out his party for embracing Darializa Avila Chevalier who praises communist dictators:



“She was praising Kim and Stalin…some of the most evil and terrible people in the world or in history...our party has become an orgy of socialism." pic.twitter.com/t1LSqHFsEN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

She was praising Kim and Stalin…some of the most evil and terrible people in the world or in history...our party has become an orgy of socialism."

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says Democratic Socialists are the “dirtbag left” and says “They should start their own party.” pic.twitter.com/NC0VPWXprP — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) June 30, 2026

The man speaks his mind. He doesn’t kowtow to the woke insanity, and that’s why he’ll lose his job in a couple of years. What’s scary is that it looks like there aren’t enough rational Democrats to save the party from being taken over by Marxists.

Trump truly broke these people.

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