Clarence Thomas Had the Perfect Response to This Liberal Reporter's Question on the Hill

In a few hours, we’ll receive some key Supreme Court decisions on transgender athletes, campaign finance, and birthright citizenship. The Court is clearing its docket. Monday saw another batch of decisions, some of which were very disappointing, as the Court declined to strike down a Mississippi law that allows accepting mail-in ballots five days after Election Day, as long as they are properly postmarked.

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Justice Clarence Thomas, a longtime fixture of the Court’s conservative wing, was spotted on the Hill yesterday, prompting this interaction from a reporter from MS Now:

NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol.



He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.”



I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded.



Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026

I mean, are these serious questions? Of course, he’s not going to leak the Court’s opinions; he’s not a liberal. Thomas handled these questions perfectly.

Reporter: "Who were meeting with?”



Justice Thomas: “Oh, nobody.”



Reporter: “So what are you doing up here?”



Justice Thomas: “Just walking.”



Reporter: “Do you want to give us a sneak peak of SCOTUS decisions?"



Justice Thomas: “Nope.”pic.twitter.com/qgTr1SLSu5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 29, 2026

Reporter: "Who were meeting with?” Justice Thomas: “Oh, nobody.” Reporter: “So what are you doing up here?” Justice Thomas: “Just walking.” Reporter: “Do you want to give us a sneak peak of SCOTUS decisions?" Justice Thomas: “Nope.”

It did spark some intrigue about whom he was meeting. There is no plot here, liberal media.

Move on.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was just in the Capitol



He declined to answer questions about why he was here as he left the House side. He did not meet with House GOP leadership and Rs believe he was here for the House physician office, per sources pic.twitter.com/CYx6B1EasV — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) June 29, 2026

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