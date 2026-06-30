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Clarence Thomas Had the Perfect Response to This Liberal Reporter's Question on the Hill

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 12:45 AM
Clarence Thomas Had the Perfect Response to This Liberal Reporter's Question on the Hill
AP Photo/Eric Gay

In a few hours, we’ll receive some key Supreme Court decisions on transgender athletes, campaign finance, and birthright citizenship. The Court is clearing its docket. Monday saw another batch of decisions, some of which were very disappointing, as the Court declined to strike down a Mississippi law that allows accepting mail-in ballots five days after Election Day, as long as they are properly postmarked. 

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Justice Clarence Thomas, a longtime fixture of the Court’s conservative wing, was spotted on the Hill yesterday, prompting this interaction from a reporter from MS Now:

I mean, are these serious questions? Of course, he’s not going to leak the Court’s opinions; he’s not a liberal. Thomas handled these questions perfectly.

Reporter: "Who were meeting with?” 

Justice Thomas: “Oh, nobody.” 

Reporter: “So what are you doing up here?” 

Justice Thomas: “Just walking.” 

Reporter: “Do you want to give us a sneak peak of SCOTUS decisions?"

Justice Thomas: “Nope.”

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JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS LIBERAL MEDIA MISSISSIPPI SUPREME COURT

It did spark some intrigue about whom he was meeting. There is no plot here, liberal media. 

Move on. 

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