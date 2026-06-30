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Oregon Is Telling Voters Not to Worry About This Insane Ballot Initiative. That's Not the Point

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 30, 2026 6:30 AM
Oregon Is Telling Voters Not to Worry About This Insane Ballot Initiative. That's Not the Point
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

Do you like Tillamook Ice Cream? Well, you might have to say goodbye if this voter initiative passes in Oregon. Despite its political leaders in the capital, the state remains quite rural, Republican, and pro-hunting outside the urban centers. It’s a confusing voter initiative that somehow gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. It essentially bans any form of hunting or fishing that harms animals or activities similar to them. Artificial insemination for cows? That’s banned.

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The state’s agriculture and hunting culture is set to be drastically changed if this passes. The good news is that even liberal Democrats find this proposal insane, including Gov. Tina Kotek (via KOIN):

A petition to ban hunting and fishing in Oregon has received 138,335 signatures …exceeding the 117,173 required to make the ballot a week ahead of the July 2 deadline. 

Even though the signatures still need to be verified, and 50% of Oregon voters would still need to approve the measure, strong opposition to it is brewing.

Initiative Petition 28, or the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions Act, would criminalize hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as scientific research that involves the use of animals. Dairy farms and ranching would also be impacted, since artificial insemination would no longer be allowed. 

Even though the petition’s organizers have said they don’t expect voters to approve the measure, the number of signatures its gathered has sparked some concerns.

As the petition gained traction in recent weeks, Oregon Democrats have attempted to distance themselves from it. Governor Tina Kotek took to Facebook to say she believes that IP 28 would be wrong for Oregon. Oregon House Democrats released a statement opposing the measure, and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden also voiced his opposition to it on social media. 

As of this week, another petition has been filed—this one for the 2028 election—that would enshrine hunting protections in Oregon’s constitution.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ECONOMY HUNTING OREGON

The more alarming part is how many reckless people supported this measure. Hopefully, some will be rejected, and we can end this foolishness, but this ‘don’t worry’ attitude isn’t enough. Oregon voters who aren’t insane have to forever kill these measures that could devastate the economy. 

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