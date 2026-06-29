Here's What's Holding Up Venezuelan Earthquake Recovery Efforts

Last Wednesday, two major earthquakes struck Venezuela. The images are horrifying, and the footage terrifying as Caracas lies in ruins. The US Geological Survey estimates that between 10,000 and 100,000 people are likely killed in the disaster. It seems like the final death toll could lean toward the higher end of that estimate. The number of dead has increased by hundreds each day, with 1,450 being the official count for now.

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Nearly 70,000 people are missing, and rescue efforts are hampered by aftershocks—over 430 have been recorded since the quakes. There are also logistical issues, as roads have been damaged, hampering the delivery of much-needed aid supplies. There are also reportedly government officials mucking up the works Nearly 2 million people are in need of assistance, including some 680,000 children (via NYT):

🇻🇪 STUNNING RESCUE: A young man is pulled out after being buried under rubble for days in La Guaira, Venezuela.



The boy can be heard sobbing tears of joy and relief after being rescued with only a few visible injuries.



Miracles do happen!https://t.co/WsqeXtHXlb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 28, 2026

Current figures from Venezuela earthquakes:



- 1,430 dead

- 3,238 injured

- 68,900 people are missing, families tell Venezuelan government



Aerial footage from La Guaira: pic.twitter.com/8PWEYQC4hC — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 27, 2026

68,900 missing in Venezuela earthquakes, families tell Venezuelan government; 1,430 dead, 3,238 injured. pic.twitter.com/3ujsQYoZ6T — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 28, 2026

Latest numbers of Venezuelans dead and missing: 1400 and 68000. There’s A LOT of work to do.



Please remember, if you can, please consider supporting @SamaritansPurse. 🙏✝️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/bRAA6B6QO7 https://t.co/6rp2Y2sYXM — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 28, 2026

Emergency responders struggled to navigate chaotic roads clogged by desperate civilian aid efforts in quake-ravaged northern Venezuela, as more aftershocks on Sunday rattled nerves and as fears mounted that the window for finding survivors was closing. More than three days have passed since the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck Venezuela, cutting a path of destruction through its northern states. That exceeds the 72-hour window in which many experts and aid groups say the most people can be saved. The death toll from Wednesday’s twin earthquakes has risen to 1,450 people and thousands more are injured, Jorge Rodríguez, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said on Sunday, with 3,150 injured and 12,721 people displaced. He added that 774 buildings had been damaged or destroyed, including 189 that collapsed completely and 585 that suffered damage or partial collapse. “We are in critical hours, crucial hours,” he said. On Sunday afternoon, Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, said search-and-rescue operations would continue after rescuers found additional survivors on Sunday. “We recovered people alive today,” she said in televised remarks. “Therefore, the rescue operations will not be suspended.” More than 430 aftershocks have rolled through the region since Wednesday, prompting many people in La Guaira, the most affected state, to sleep outside, fearing more buildings could fall. Rescue efforts in La Guaira have been hampered by a rush of civilian vehicles carrying relief supplies and volunteers that has jammed the lone highway into the region, leaving many aid workers stranded in traffic. Officials have attempted to limit access to the state to government vehicles and other authorized personnel. But large groups of civilians — many expressing anger at the authorities’ disaster response — still crowded the roads on Saturday to bring food, water and medical aid. In the ruins of cities and towns across La Guaira, rescue workers, many picking through the wreckage with shovels and bare hands, called out to survivors on Saturday. They were largely met by silence. The United Nations estimates that 125 buildings have collapsed, which suggests many more deaths than the official figure, Gianluca Rampolla, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Venezuela, said in an interview. UNICEF reported that about 1.8 million people, including 680,000 children, were in need of humanitarian aid.

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There have been some incredible rescue videos, which is great, but we’re facing a total disaster. Bodies are piling up. The US and other countries are sending task forces to help with recovery efforts, but for tens of thousands, it’s probably already too late.

Outrage in Venezuela after a video emerges which shows the Venezuelan regime’s feared Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello blocking members of a U.S. rescue delegation from helping Venezuelans.



“Don’t you want me to go and help the person who’s there?”



The regime is politicizing… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2026

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