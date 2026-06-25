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Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Isn't the Only Prominent Former MAGA Supporter Leaving the GOP

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2026 6:15 AM
Tucker Carlson Isn't the Only Prominent Former MAGA Supporter Leaving the GOP
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Tucker Carlson has left the Republican Party. Good riddance, Tehran Tucker, but he’s not alone—former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has the unenviable title of being a House member who talked her way out of Trump’s endorsement, is also departing from the GOP. She’s no longer in Congress, so that explains her exit. There was also no way she’d ever stage a political comeback given the current climate (via Axios):

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced Monday evening that she's ditching the Republican Party, following conservative commentator Tucker Carlson out the door.

Why it matters: The former Trump loyalist is part of a growing group of conservatives who believe the president's foreign policy has gone astray.

What they're saying: "Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party," Taylor Greene wrote in a post on X Monday.

"There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country. That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either."

"But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party," she said.

Catch up quick: Carlson said during a podcast interview that gained traction on Monday that he's "out" of the GOP after vocally defending it for 35 years.

"And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," he said, adding that Trump's foreign policy in the Middle East doesn't serve America's interests.

First, no, guys. The influencer/podcast sector has influence, no doubt — but not that much. Elections are one thing; the details of policymaking and statecraft are completely different arenas, and some of those interests are very well protected, whether we like it or not. 

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FOREIGN POLICY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TUCKER CARLSON

Greene has been a thorn in the side of the Trump White House, not just because she called the president incessantly, but also because of the Epstein Files drama and her strange apology tour across mainstream liberal outlets and daytime talk shows. I miss old school MTG, but now that the pod people have taken her over, sayonara, I guess. 

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