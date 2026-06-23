Nonprofit Launches Ad Blitz That Torches Canada and Mexico for 'Abusing' Major Trade Agreement

The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement was intended to retool and tweak parts of the North American Free Trade Agreement that some blame for weakening America’s working class. NAFTA is part of the ongoing shift toward neo-populism that propelled Donald Trump onto the political scene. It’s not a partisan issue either: supporters of both parties are now majority skeptical of free trade, much to the chagrin of business conservatives.

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Now, six years after it was ratified during the first Trump presidency, we are at a crossroads. The president said he would prefer to see it expire—USMCA is scheduled for review next month. Trump would like to see it lapse, while congressional Republicans want to renew it. Axios has more:

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Why it matters: The free trade pact that binds North America is up for review next month. The risk of the deal collapsing now appears greater than before. What they're saying: "I'm thinking about maybe we won't be able to make a deal. I would rather not have the USMCA," Trump told reporters in Paris, referring to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. "I'd rather leave it unsigned, I'd rather have it terminated," the president said — though he added that he "may sign it." "We do better as a country if we don't have an agreement."

In the meantime, Build America’s Future, a nonprofit founded by Elon Musk, is launching an ad that scorches Mexico and Canada for ‘abusing’ USMCA:

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Canada and Mexico are abusing the USMCA. Right now, organized crime thrives on tribal lands, illicit products breach our borders, and American lives are on the line. They're not holding up their end of the bargain, and it's threatening President Trump's historic progress. The President knows a good deal gone bad, and he's not afraid to straighten it out. President Trump: Negotiating for a stronger America,

Making Canada and Mexico pay for it

Border security was one of the reasons Trump reclaimed his old job in 2024. It’s something that must be considered here, though Trump must get Iran sorted out, and gas prices need to drop.

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