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Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 20, 2026 6:50 AM
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?
AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Vice President JD Vance appeared on ‘The View’ this week, where he handled the passionate liberal women on the show with ease. It wasn’t a chaotic fight, but some nonsense was thrown around, which the vice president dismissed. However, the real issue isn’t that—it's with co-host Joy Behar, a staunch liberal, because she said that Vance wasn’t a bad guy. That didn’t sit well with some of the other ladies (via Fox News):

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Co-hosts of "The View" grilled Joy Behar on Friday about being a courteous host to Vice President JD Vance when he appeared on the liberal daytime talk show on Tuesday, and she argued she was simply following the example of the late Barbara Walters.

"It’s like with JD. He was here the other day," Behar said as the panel looked back on the interview with Vance. "I respect the office. I believe in reaching across the aisle. I do."

Moments later, co-host Sunny Hostin asked, "But I want to know, why were you so in love with JD Vance?"

"I wasn’t in love. I’m not in love with him, and I’m not in love with this administration," Behar replied.

I mean, this is out of control:

BEHAR: “With JD, he was here the other day. I respect the office. I believe in reaching across the aisle. I do. This is why MAGA Republicans, they’re coming around.”

HOSTIN: “But I want to know… why were you so in love with JD Vance?”

BEHAR: “I wasn’t in love… look I’m not in love with him and I’m not in love with this administration. You are watching me on this show!”

NAVARRO: “He came in strategically prepared to disarm us with niceness… It worked on you. It didn’t work on me!”

HOSTIN: “It didn’t work on me either.”

BEHAR: “It DID NOT work on me, Ana!”

HOSTIN: “I think it did.”

BEHAR: “It did not! I respect the office. I’m a civilized human being. When someone comes on my show, then you treat them like a human being!”

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Related:

JD VANCE JOY BEHAR LIBERAL MEDIA SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Of course, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro are triggered by this. Soft, ladies. You’re being very soft. 

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New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
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