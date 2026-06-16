Trump Faces Another Lawsuit From a Bunch of DC losers Over Planned Garden of Heroes Prokect

The bad news is that the Trump administration is facing another legal battle. The good news, for lack of a better term, is that the Trump crew isn’t shocked by these motions anymore. Anything they do is subject to some lawsuit by left-wing NGOs or even more unhinged citizens—a Virginia resident tried to block the UFC fight this weekend. So, what’s the target now? The garden of heroes (via WaPo):

A coalition of Washington-area preservation and cultural heritage organizations on Monday sued the Trump administration over President Donald Trump’s plan to remake national parkland with a massive statuary garden.

The groups said that Trump’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” — which the president has said would feature life-size statues of roughly 250 Americans and be built in West Potomac Park — must be halted until Congress authorizes the project.

Trump officials have already begun to commission statues and secure funding to build the garden on a large field that is an extension of the National Mall, and the president and his deputies have repeatedly said the project is moving forward.

“Congress put clear laws in place to safeguard the National Mall from new construction and to ensure the public has a meaningful voice in decisions about landscapes that belong to them, as space open to all,” Tiernan Sittenfeld, president and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement.

The Interior Department, which is helping manage the garden project, criticized the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of six groups and one named Washington resident in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“It is beyond comprehension why anyone would sue over an exhibition that celebrates American greatness by highlighting some of the most pivotal figures in our nation’s history,” Katie Martin, an Interior Department spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Either these people hate America or are suffering from a severe case of [Trump Derangement Syndrome].”