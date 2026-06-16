How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle Obama
How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle...
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed
Brazilian Woman Who Got Tossed Off a Bridge Without Bungee Cord Wasn't Killed Instantly
Brazilian Woman Who Got Tossed Off a Bridge Without Bungee Cord Wasn't Killed...
VIP
My Biggest Fear About This Iran Agreement
My Biggest Fear About This Iran Agreement
The Hollywood ‘Counter-Programming’ to the Fights At the White House Was Pathetic
The Hollywood ‘Counter-Programming’ to the Fights At the White House Was Pathetic
Energy Commission Moves to Lower Prices for Americans
Energy Commission Moves to Lower Prices for Americans
'It's Only a Matter of National Security': America's Workforce Academy's Mission to Fill the Gap
'It's Only a Matter of National Security': America's Workforce Academy's Mission to Fill...
Who Really Won—or Is Winning—the American-Persian War?
Who Really Won—or Is Winning—the American-Persian War?
You Can't Always Want What You Get
You Can't Always Want What You Get
America Still Loves the Flag. It Just Doesn't Trust the People Running the Place.
America Still Loves the Flag. It Just Doesn't Trust the People Running the...
The Fallout in LA From Pratt's Fall
The Fallout in LA From Pratt's Fall
World Cup Fever Stirs High School Soccer Memories
World Cup Fever Stirs High School Soccer Memories
Trump's Iran Deal – Peace in Our Time or a Dangerous Illusion?
Trump's Iran Deal – Peace in Our Time or a Dangerous Illusion?
VIP
There Sports Bettors Just Lost Millions After Cabo Verde's Historic Draw Against Spain
There Sports Bettors Just Lost Millions After Cabo Verde's Historic Draw Against Spain
Tipsheet

Trump Faces Another Lawsuit From a Bunch of DC losers Over Planned Garden of Heroes Prokect

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2026 6:00 AM
Trump Faces Another Lawsuit From a Bunch of DC losers Over Planned Garden of Heroes Prokect
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The bad news is that the Trump administration is facing another legal battle. The good news, for lack of a better term, is that the Trump crew isn’t shocked by these motions anymore. Anything they do is subject to some lawsuit by left-wing NGOs or even more unhinged citizens—a Virginia resident tried to block the UFC fight this weekend. So, what’s the target now? The garden of heroes (via WaPo):

Advertisement

A coalition of Washington-area preservation and cultural heritage organizations on Monday sued the Trump administration over President Donald Trump’s plan to remake national parkland with a massive statuary garden.

The groups said that Trump’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” — which the president has said would feature life-size statues of roughly 250 Americans and be built in West Potomac Park — must be halted until Congress authorizes the project.

Trump officials have already begun to commission statues and secure funding to build the garden on a large field that is an extension of the National Mall, and the president and his deputies have repeatedly said the project is moving forward.

“Congress put clear laws in place to safeguard the National Mall from new construction and to ensure the public has a meaningful voice in decisions about landscapes that belong to them, as space open to all,” Tiernan Sittenfeld, president and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement.

The Interior Department, which is helping manage the garden project, criticized the lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of six groups and one named Washington resident in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“It is beyond comprehension why anyone would sue over an exhibition that celebrates American greatness by highlighting some of the most pivotal figures in our nation’s history,” Katie Martin, an Interior Department spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Either these people hate America or are suffering from a severe case of [Trump Derangement Syndrome].”

Recommended

The Fallout in LA From Pratt's Fall Duggan Flanakin
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON

It’s one battle after another. What else is new? 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fallout in LA From Pratt's Fall Duggan Flanakin
Brazilian Woman Who Got Tossed Off a Bridge Without Bungee Cord Wasn't Killed Instantly Matt Vespa
How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle Obama Matt Vespa
Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed Matt Vespa
The Hollywood ‘Counter-Programming’ to the Fights At the White House Was Pathetic Derek Hunter
You Can't Always Want What You Get Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Fallout in LA From Pratt's Fall Duggan Flanakin
Advertisement