How Trump Reacted When That UFC Fighter Took a 'Nasty' Swipe at Michelle Obama

Josh Hokit definitely grabbed attention and caused a social media stir at the UFC event held at the White House over the weekend. It was part of the America 250 celebrations this summer. The event, which was already the subject of a failed lawsuit from liberals in Virginia, had also become a point of controversy involving Trump derangement. Hokit referring to Michelle Obama as a man sparked a backlash, with even UFC president Dana White saying he crossed a line. Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy also expressed disapproval (via The Hill):

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The Democratic National Committee, in a post of its own, sent out a portrait of Obama and said she “lives in their heads rent-free.” Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and a usual supporter of the president, called on Trump to denounce Hokit’s remark. “These are UFC guys, they’re crazy. They’re idiots,” Portnoy said. “But when you have that on the White House lawn on an event you put down … I don’t care what you think about the Obamas or anything. That has to be an immediate denounce.”

Dave Portnoy to Trump:



“I don’t care what you think about the Obamas or anything else — that Michelle Obama insult has to be immediately denounced.”



The Barstool founder says it’s a line that needs to be shut down right away. pic.twitter.com/iTJtk24bl8 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) June 15, 2026

President Trump removes Josh Hokit chain after his Michelle Obama comment.



🎥: CNN pic.twitter.com/tbiIcLhKHe — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2026

How did Trump react? He appears to take off a Josh Hokit chain after the fighter dropped that remark. White called the remarks "nasty" (via WaPo):

UFC CEO Dana White later told Time magazine that he disliked Hokit’s comment but stopped short of condemning it. “I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White told the magazine in a text message. “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

It is what it is at this point. It happened. It’s over, but the ‘Michelle is a man’ stuff isn’t anything new. No doubt it got some laughs and liberals melted down, which was a foregone conclusion, even without Hokit saying this on the mic, but maybe not the best time.

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