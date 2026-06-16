Did Hakeem Jeffries Think He Was Safe on This Show? He Got Bulldozed

I have a confession, folks: I wasn’t planning to criticize any pro-Knicks Democrats during the NBA playoffs, especially during the finals. That’s over now. The Knicks have secured their first NBA championship since 1973. I was 11 the last time the Knicks made it to the finals, so I wasn’t going to let politics mess with the good mojo. I’m heading to the parade on Thursday.

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Meanwhile, watch Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) get caught completely off guard as he attempts to criticize the Trump administration for the high cost of living on Good Day New York. He wasn’t expecting this at all (via Fox News):

Hakeem Jeffries gets RIPPED after talking about the economy.



HOST: Gas prices were up under Obama



JEFFRIES: Well, listen



HOST: And Biden, right?



JEFFRIES: Well, I’m not…



HOST: Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?



JEFFRIES: Well



HOST: I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen pic.twitter.com/CDcLlfpOHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was confronted Monday morning over high gas prices under the Biden administration when criticizing President Donald Trump over "skyrocketing gas prices." Jeffries remarked on gas prices while discussing Trump's peace deal with Iran after months of war and hostilities on "Good Day New York." "It was a reckless war of choice that has obviously cost the American people significantly, particularly as it relates to skyrocketing gas prices in an environment where the cost of living was already too high," Jeffries said. After Jeffries emphasized the importance of "solving our own problems" in America, co-host Rosanna Scotto reminded him that former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden also saw high gas prices during their terms. "Gas prices were up under Obama too. And Biden, right?" Scotto said. While Jeffries attempted to answer, Scotto pressed, "Didn’t we have gas prices over $5?" "Well, there were gas prices in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic situation..." Jeffries remarked. "And I remember eggs were like $12 a dozen," Scotto said.

Well done, Scotto.

The Knicks have championship timber. Jeffries doesn’t have it, and we’ve known that for a long time.

This isn’t hardball, man.

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