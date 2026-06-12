Scott Jennings Nailed the Dems' 2026 Strategy on CNN Last Night ...and Then This Happened

CNN’s Scott Jennings understands what the Democrats are really running on, even if they don’t realize it yet. It’s the impeachment of Donald Trump. Sure, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said his party isn’t focused on that, but come on, man — we all know that’s the main agenda. And unfortunately, that’s all the Democratic Party’s base is thinking about.

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He was on CNN last night, where Democratic operative Xochitl Hinojosa denied that it was her party’s 2026 strategy, only for Bakari Sellers to pretty much admit that it was:

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump.



All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative.



SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment… pic.twitter.com/7IVN1HCXFP — Overton (@overton_news) June 12, 2026

SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment resolution. That’s going to happen...” JENNINGS: “Let me ask you a question.” “If you went to a Democratic political dinner tonight and somebody asked you in front of the crowd, should we impeach Donald Trump?” “And you said, no, what would happen to you?” “Would you be thrown out in three seconds or one second?” HINOJOSA: “Democrats are not running on impeachment, and that is not what they’re talking to the American people...” JENNINGS: “Absolutely they are.” HINOJOSA: “No, they aren’t. They...It’s a fact, Scott. They are not running on impeachment.” SELLERS: “I mean, don’t ask me. I mean, I think the president of the United States should be impeached, but I ain’t running for nothing.” JENNINGS: “See!”

Nicely done, sir.

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