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Tipsheet

Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2026 7:30 AM
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Next Tuesday, we’ll find out which Republican candidate Alabama voters will choose to represent them in the Senate. Sen. Tommy Tuberville isn’t running for re-election in 2026, instead opting to run for governor. So, given that Alabama is deep red, everyone tossed their hat into the ring. No one got a majority, so a runoff will be held on June 16. 

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Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson will duke it out one last time, each clinching 39 percent and 25 percent, respectively, among a crowded field. Moore got Trump’s endorsement, but there’s been a shift in the polling. Hudson is surging (via Montgomery Advertiser): 

The race to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville is showing a leader emerging as a new poll from The Alabama Poll shows Jared Hudson leading U.S. Rep. Barry Moore in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

The survey finds Hudson with 48.7% support, Moore with 39.2% and 12.1% undecided. The runoff election is scheduled for June 16.

Moore, a Republican member of Congress, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Hudson is a former Navy SEAL who advanced to the runoff following the May GOP primary.

The latest numbers follow an earlier poll conducted by Remington Research Group on May 21-22, which showed a closer contest. That survey found Hudson at 41%, Moore at 40% and 18% undecided.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA DONALD TRUMP GOP SENATE

You must be feeling pretty good if you’re Mr. Hudson. We’ll find out if this surge is real or fugazi in due time. 

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