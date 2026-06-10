Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race

Next Tuesday, we’ll find out which Republican candidate Alabama voters will choose to represent them in the Senate. Sen. Tommy Tuberville isn’t running for re-election in 2026, instead opting to run for governor. So, given that Alabama is deep red, everyone tossed their hat into the ring. No one got a majority, so a runoff will be held on June 16.

Advertisement

We’ve traveled to all 67 counties.



We’ve covered thousands of miles.



We’ve met and shaken hands with thousands of you.



Alabama, I want to thank you for all your love and support over the past year.



But the job is not done.



Career politicians have tried every trick in the… pic.twitter.com/WSD9Sjam66 — Jared Hudson (@JaredHudson_AL) May 19, 2026

Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson will duke it out one last time, each clinching 39 percent and 25 percent, respectively, among a crowded field. Moore got Trump’s endorsement, but there’s been a shift in the polling. Hudson is surging (via Montgomery Advertiser):

The race to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville is showing a leader emerging as a new poll from The Alabama Poll shows Jared Hudson leading U.S. Rep. Barry Moore in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate in Alabama. The survey finds Hudson with 48.7% support, Moore with 39.2% and 12.1% undecided. The runoff election is scheduled for June 16. Moore, a Republican member of Congress, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Hudson is a former Navy SEAL who advanced to the runoff following the May GOP primary. The latest numbers follow an earlier poll conducted by Remington Research Group on May 21-22, which showed a closer contest. That survey found Hudson at 41%, Moore at 40% and 18% undecided.

You must be feeling pretty good if you’re Mr. Hudson. We’ll find out if this surge is real or fugazi in due time.

Look what God can do!



Y’all, I’m a nobody from Gardendale, Alabama. I’m the most unlikely candidate to run for U.S. Senate but God has paved an unbelievable path.



There’s still work to do! This week is all about the voters of Alabama who are sick and tired of the career… pic.twitter.com/sxLVgIjjwI — Jared Hudson (@JaredHudson_AL) June 10, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.