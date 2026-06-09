Maine Führer: Graham Platner Wins Dem Primary

Maine Democrats, rejoice—Reichsführer Graham Platner has officially won the Democratic primary and will face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the fall. Platner has become quite effective at rallying support and raising money for Democrats during this cycle. He also comes with a lot of baggage, including a Nazi tattoo, a sexting scandal, graphic social media posts, and allegations of domestic abuse. Additionally, these are just the issues Democrats have uncovered. They haven’t even touched on what Republicans have found out about him. Sadly, Democrats seem unconcerned if their candidate is a Nazi, as long as he vows to fight Trump, nuke the Supreme Court, and pursue a host of extreme actions that could make our Constitution unworkable, which is by design (via NBC News):

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Decision Desk HQ projects Graham Platner wins the ME US Senate Democratic Primary#DecisionMade: 9:07 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gDHqJEMsND — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 10, 2026

It’s official: Republican Sen. Susan Collins will face Democrat Graham Platner this fall, NBC News projects, in what will be a marquee election in the fight for control of the Senate. Collins and Platner both won their primaries on Tuesday, in a predictable result. Collins, first elected to the Senate in 1996, ran unopposed for re-nomination as she seeks a sixth six-year term. […] While the primary results were foreseeable, what happens next is anything but. The Senate election has already become a battleground over the future of the Democratic Party and what voters think is most important, as Platner faces numerous controversies about his past conduct. And that’s before the real campaigning between the resilient incumbent and the brash outsider has even kicked off. Maine looms large in the battle for the Senate majority. Democrats currently hold 47 seats and need a net gain of four to capture the majority. Collins, as the only Republican senator from a state President Donald Trump lost in 2024, is an inviting target for defeat.

For Platner and the Democrats, their final solution to the Trump question is being set in motion. This is Operation Barbarossa, and like its predecessor, it will likely end in total defeat.





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