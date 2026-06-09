Meet the Pair of Socialists Who Recruited Graham Platner. You Can See How This Became a Trainwreck.

There is nothing more inauthentic than a socialist. Folks, we’ve all read Animal Farm, and what eventually happens to the pigs at the end. So, when these leftists talk about finding people who are authentic and not laboratory-created politicians, you can see how they settled for a fake working-class guy named Graham Platner who has Nazi tattoos. The Wall Street Journal interviewed the two socialist political operatives, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, who got the 2026 Platner panzer going, and a few things stand out.

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First, who did they pay for opposition research? Because they obviously fleeced these people, since they didn’t know about the Nazi tattoos or some of the Reddit posts. The people who did show up weren’t a concern to them. If you can tolerate this guy’s voice, more power to you. But, of course, nothing troubled this guy—he's a socialist. The Constitution is an obstacle to what he wants to achieve; so, Nazi tattoos and accusations of emotional abuse against women are irrelevant to them (via WSJ):

Graham Platner was recruited to run for Senate by a pair of socialist political operatives, Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan, who determined that another prospective candidate had “a skeleton in the closet.”



The Wall Street Journal published a rare interview with the duo on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/tbmOE5nxJX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 8, 2026

One of this year’s biggest political gambles began at 5:30 a.m. one day last July, when liberal activists Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan showed up at the home of Graham Platner, a combat veteran and oyster farmer in this forested town. Moraff and Fan had no ties to Maine or to the Democratic Party’s election machinery, which made their mission all the more audacious: to recruit a working-class candidate to run for the U.S. Senate on a populist platform. The idea, Platner recalled telling his visitors, was “quite literally the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard.” Nearly a year later, it has become clear just how big a gamble it was. Platner, 41 years old, has improbably become the Democratic Party’s presumed nominee in one of its most important Senate elections. In doing so, he has saddled the party with the risks of an untested candidate who has a messy life story. […] The revelations have left Moraff and his partners, relative newcomers who have run a handful of campaigns, facing questions about whether they vetted Platner closely enough. Moraff said the campaign hired a firm to check his candidate’s background, which found some of the social-media posts but not all of them. Nor did it flag the tattoo, or the sexually explicit text messages. “We paid a nice firm a whole chunk of money and got some stuff back. Some of what you’ve seen on the news we got back. Other stuff we didn’t,” Moraff said in an interview in late May. Based on what it revealed, “I said none of this will or should stop him from becoming a U.S. senator.”

Socialists can never do anything right, apparently, including political recruitment. Only the Democratic opposition research has reportedly been published. The Republican stuff waits in the wings.

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