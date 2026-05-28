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Tipsheet

There Might be a Special Guest at the NBA Finals...and the Left Would Totally Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2026 6:00 AM
There Might be a Special Guest at the NBA Finals...and the Left Would Totally Melt Down
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

We’ve waited a long time, Knicks fans — we’re finally heading back to the NBA Finals. Our last appearance was in 1999. On Monday, the New York Knicks, still riding a hot streak, swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, beating them by 37 points. The Knicks enter the Finals with a +271 point differential. They’ve won 11 straight playoff games and are having the best stretch of any team in NBA history. These aren’t close contests — they’re complete blowouts. Regarding the West, no, the idea that whoever wins the Western Conference Finals is this year’s champion is no longer valid. The Knicks are healthy, while the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are dealing with injuries, and, as you’d expect, they look tired.

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President Trump is a Knicks fan, and he said yesterday that he’s seriously considering attending the finals. He wanted to attend an Eastern Conference Finals game, but the Knicks won that series in four games.

Enjoy the game, Mr. President. Some friends were saying it would be hilarious if New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart visited Trump in his suite at the Garden. No doubt, Trump would like to sit courtside, but we know why he can’t. 

Doubtful, as I don’t think coach John Harbaugh would be keen on it, but it’s a funny thought. 

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DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Oh, and the Left would have another meltdown again. 

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