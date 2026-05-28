There Might be a Special Guest at the NBA Finals...and the Left Would Totally Melt Down

We’ve waited a long time, Knicks fans — we’re finally heading back to the NBA Finals. Our last appearance was in 1999. On Monday, the New York Knicks, still riding a hot streak, swept the Cleveland Cavaliers, beating them by 37 points. The Knicks enter the Finals with a +271 point differential. They’ve won 11 straight playoff games and are having the best stretch of any team in NBA history. These aren’t close contests — they’re complete blowouts. Regarding the West, no, the idea that whoever wins the Western Conference Finals is this year’s champion is no longer valid. The Knicks are healthy, while the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are dealing with injuries, and, as you’d expect, they look tired.

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President Trump is a Knicks fan, and he said yesterday that he’s seriously considering attending the finals. He wanted to attend an Eastern Conference Finals game, but the Knicks won that series in four games.

.@POTUS says he "was going to go" to Game 5 at Madison Square Garden but the @nyknicks "closed it out very quickly" in a sweep.



"What a team... they have some great players. I think I'll be going to one of the [Finals] games. I was invited by numerous people." pic.twitter.com/u2slih16Td — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump CONFIRMS the rumors that he'll be attending a Knicks game next week at Madison Square Garden



"They really, they have some great players. I think I'll be going to one of the games. Yeah, I was invited by numerous people and [the owner], and I think… pic.twitter.com/XKoIUs9o6Z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2026

Enjoy the game, Mr. President. Some friends were saying it would be hilarious if New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart visited Trump in his suite at the Garden. No doubt, Trump would like to sit courtside, but we know why he can’t.

Doubtful, as I don’t think coach John Harbaugh would be keen on it, but it’s a funny thought.

Oh, and the Left would have another meltdown again.

.@ClayTravis: "Trump at the Knicks game? You ain't seen nothing yet. The NBA media, which is the most left-wing media on the planet, they are gonna lose their minds if Trump shows up at this NBA finals game." pic.twitter.com/Iwkr0d2OlM — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) May 27, 2026

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