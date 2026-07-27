The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While
The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a...
It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order Can Be Enforced
It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order...
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris
Here’s Who Stopped a Crazed Muslim's Stabbing Rampage in Paris
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting?
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival...
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple Scandals
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple...
VIP
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During Search
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During...
VIP
The WHCA Dinner Gave the Press Morning Sickness
The WHCA Dinner Gave the Press Morning Sickness
VIP
The Dummheit of Berlin Pride
The Dummheit of Berlin Pride
John Fetterman Blasts the DSA 'Big Tent' Nonsense From His Party
John Fetterman Blasts the DSA 'Big Tent' Nonsense From His Party
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple
Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted
Turns Out 'Trans Inclusive' NHS Wards Led to Women Being Assaulted
A Milwaukee Woman Is in Hot Water for Scamming Renters
A Milwaukee Woman Is in Hot Water for Scamming Renters
Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise
Democrat NY Rep Stays Silent on His Party's Socialist Rise
Bryan Kohberger Seeking New Trial, Rescinds Guilty Plea in Idaho Murder Case
Bryan Kohberger Seeking New Trial, Rescinds Guilty Plea in Idaho Murder Case
Tipsheet

Trump Scores Major Legal Victory Against the New York Times

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 27, 2026 7:00 PM
Trump Scores Major Legal Victory Against the New York Times
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has scored a major victory against the New York Times in his defamation lawsuit against the news outlet.

Advertisement

Trump announced that U.S. District Court Judge Steven Merryday denied a request for dismissal from the New York Times for the $15 billion lawsuit against the Times for alleged defamation of Trump and his business career across a decade.

“As we requested, the Highly Respected Judge has called for an updated complaint, which will lay out, in extreme detail, all the ways in which The Times has repeatedly and consistently acted, with actual malice in defaming me, my family, our Great MAGA Movement, and America, itself,” Trump said on Truth Social. “We will continue to hold The Times and their ‘comrades’ in the Mainstream Media accountable for publishing, promoting, and dealing in Fake News.“

The suit had originally been dismissed back in September of 2025 by Merryday, who considered the previous filing to be “improper and impermissible.” Trump updated the suit in October, where according to Trump, the outlet has repeatedly failed in their requests to have the legal action dismissed.

Recommended

The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LAWSUIT THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Should Trump be successful, the $15 billion valuation that the Trump legal team has indicated the damages to be valued at would be worth more than the entire market capitalization of the outlet itself, which is worth just under $12 billion as of July 2026.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While Matt Vespa
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting? Matt Vespa
It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
It's Now Up to the Supreme Court to Decide If This Trump Order Can Be Enforced Matt Vespa
Buyer's Remorse? 'Remove Mamdani' Protests Are Popping Up in the Big Apple Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Biden Ghostwriter Tapes Are Out...and They Confirm What We've Known for a While Matt Vespa
Advertisement