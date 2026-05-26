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Tipsheet

Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 26, 2026 9:45 AM
Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos aren’t going away. The way you can tell this guy has baggage is that his own advisers’ defense is that he’s a normal guy, and they say he has issues like this, or something. Okay, bad pivot. Sorry, you couldn’t find a rural Mainer to take on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that doesn’t have SS insignias burned into his flesh? I’m not complaining, but that’s an incredible answer, but it’s the one being offered for now. 

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Reportedly, the opposition's case against Platner is so weak that he might have to consider leaving the state. That’s probably an exaggeration, but perhaps not. The latest revelations involve this guy’s social media activity, which has been out of control. He has a habit of masturbating in porta-potties and has even told veterans wounded in combat that they didn’t deserve to live. For Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-ME), Platner’s Nazi-related symbols were too much, calling them disqualifying.

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Related:

MAINE SUSAN COLLINS VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

So, is that an endorsement for Collins? Yes and no, it’s arguably a soft one. 

Also, ummm...I'll just leave this here:

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