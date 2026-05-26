Maine Dem: Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoos Are Disqualifying

Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos aren’t going away. The way you can tell this guy has baggage is that his own advisers’ defense is that he’s a normal guy, and they say he has issues like this, or something. Okay, bad pivot. Sorry, you couldn’t find a rural Mainer to take on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that doesn’t have SS insignias burned into his flesh? I’m not complaining, but that’s an incredible answer, but it’s the one being offered for now.

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Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner’s “grassroots” campaign is paying a left-wing consulting firm that, in turn, pays social media influencers to promote Democratic candidates and causes online, campaign finance disclosures reviewed by @CAndersonMO show.



One of the firm’s… pic.twitter.com/LcIyGBtZ05 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 22, 2026

Democrats: Ken Paxton is immoral and can’t be in the Senate!



Also Democrats: Graham Platner is just a regular guy and will be great in the Senate https://t.co/Ub4K8DZoQ9 — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) May 22, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: Outrage is erupting after Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner MOCKED a wounded soldier, saying our hero should've died



The soldier was shot at by the Taliban, and then Platner wished he DIED. Platner will face Susan Collins (R) this November



"Dumb motherf… pic.twitter.com/3jcTz3Bxit — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Reportedly, the opposition's case against Platner is so weak that he might have to consider leaving the state. That’s probably an exaggeration, but perhaps not. The latest revelations involve this guy’s social media activity, which has been out of control. He has a habit of masturbating in porta-potties and has even told veterans wounded in combat that they didn’t deserve to live. For Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-ME), Platner’s Nazi-related symbols were too much, calling them disqualifying.

💥NEW: Dem Rep. Jake Auchincloss says Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo should be “DISQUALIFYING”🤯



“I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”



CNN’s Boris Sanchez: “Wow.” pic.twitter.com/tMzWkz9h88 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 25, 2026

So, is that an endorsement for Collins? Yes and no, it’s arguably a soft one.

This is essentially a de-facto endorsement of Susan Collins since no other candidate on the Democratic primary ballot has a chance of defeating Platner.#MaineSenate https://t.co/EA7aC7lxLc — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 26, 2026

Also, ummm...I'll just leave this here:

Yep. He did it. He really did this. https://t.co/TlKlsLrrNf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 26, 2026

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