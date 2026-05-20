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Tipsheet

Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 2:00 PM
Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Los Angeles mayoral race isn't the done deal Democrats were hoping it was. Spencer Pratt, who was — like many Los Angelenos, a victim of the Democrats' failed policies — is putting up a heck of a race against incumbent Karen Bass and the BBQ-banning socialist Nithya Raman.

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Even CNN is piling on Bass, with a brutal interview in which they got Bass to admit she's failed on homelessness.

"When you talked to Jake Tapper in 2023, you said that your goal was to end street homelessness in L.A. by 2026. It's now 2026," said Elex Michaelson.

"And we haven't ended it," Bass said. 

"We have not ended it, and we're not close to ending it," Michaelson said. "How were you so off?"

"Well, basically, when I said that it was at the beginning of my term," Bass replied. "I am very committed to achieving that goal. I didn't anticipate some of the bureaucratic barriers I would experience but I am prepared to take those on now."

Like giving homeless meth-heads taxpayer-funded dental work?

If you're a glutton for punishment, here's the entire interview.

And here's that segment from 2023.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA HOMELESSNESS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

"What's your goal by the end of your first term in 2026, and what lessons do you think other cities can learn from what you've done?" Tapper asked.

"My goal would be, really, to end street homelessness," Bass replied.

But there are lessons for other cities here: don't elect Democrats.

Bass is the bureaucracy.

Yes, it is.

"Karen Bass is a former Speaker of the California State Assembly and served six terms in the US House. She was no outsider. She is lying to cover her incompetence," the user wrote.

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He's correct.

L.A. deserves better. New York deserves better. Chicago deserves better. But it's up to the voters to send that message to the Democrats and vote them out of office.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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