Did CNN Really Just Get Karen Bass to Admit She's a Failure?

The Los Angeles mayoral race isn't the done deal Democrats were hoping it was. Spencer Pratt, who was — like many Los Angelenos, a victim of the Democrats' failed policies — is putting up a heck of a race against incumbent Karen Bass and the BBQ-banning socialist Nithya Raman.

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Even CNN is piling on Bass, with a brutal interview in which they got Bass to admit she's failed on homelessness.

🚨 OMG. This is BRUTAL for Karen Bass!



CNN: Your goal was to end street homelessness by 2026 in LA. It's now 2026. We haven't ended it, and we're not close. How are you so OFF?



BASS: When I said that...I didn't realize the bureaucratic barriers. I'm prepared now.



CNN: But you… pic.twitter.com/FgTjr6Jpbp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

"When you talked to Jake Tapper in 2023, you said that your goal was to end street homelessness in L.A. by 2026. It's now 2026," said Elex Michaelson.

"And we haven't ended it," Bass said.

"We have not ended it, and we're not close to ending it," Michaelson said. "How were you so off?"

"Well, basically, when I said that it was at the beginning of my term," Bass replied. "I am very committed to achieving that goal. I didn't anticipate some of the bureaucratic barriers I would experience but I am prepared to take those on now."

Like giving homeless meth-heads taxpayer-funded dental work?

If you're a glutton for punishment, here's the entire interview.

And here's that segment from 2023.

Karen Bass, 2023: Asked what her goal is with homelessness by the end of her first term.



Answer: To end it.



Karen Bass, 2026: Asked how she failed so miserably on that goal, and why voters should trust her now.



Answer: It was just too hard. But I really mean it this time. pic.twitter.com/roa70BLKYA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2026

"What's your goal by the end of your first term in 2026, and what lessons do you think other cities can learn from what you've done?" Tapper asked.

"My goal would be, really, to end street homelessness," Bass replied.

But there are lessons for other cities here: don't elect Democrats.

Oh, FFS...



"I didn't anticipate some of the bureaucratic barriers that I would experience..."



- The bureaucracy in charge



If you listen to these idiots for more than a few seconds - your head will self destruct. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) May 20, 2026

Bass is the bureaucracy.

The bigger issue is that every single Angeleno knew she was lying when she promised this. Yet enough of them voted her in. This is @spencerpratt's biggest obstacle. https://t.co/JMQ9HzkaEg — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) May 20, 2026

Yes, it is.

One of the arguments the left makes about why LA shouldn’t elect Spencer Pratt is that he is inexperienced and doesn’t know how things work.



Here is Karen Bass discussing her term: “When I said that…I didn’t realize the bureaucratic barriers. I’m prepared now.”



Karen Bass is… https://t.co/JTbxLimXYz — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) May 20, 2026

"Karen Bass is a former Speaker of the California State Assembly and served six terms in the US House. She was no outsider. She is lying to cover her incompetence," the user wrote.

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He's correct.

This is embarrassing for Karen Bass. Promised 100% end to homelessness by 2026… delivered 17.6%.

Now blaming “bureaucratic barriers” she didn’t see coming?

How do people still vote for this? LA deserves better. https://t.co/ZyYbA1oMLQ — GeoTalkX (@GeoTalkX) May 20, 2026

L.A. deserves better. New York deserves better. Chicago deserves better. But it's up to the voters to send that message to the Democrats and vote them out of office.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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