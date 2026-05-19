This Democrat Candidate Has Insane Plans for ICE Detention Facilities

Maureen Galindo, a Democrat candidate running for office in Texas’ 35th Congressional District, caused a stir with voters on Tuesday after comments surfaced about her plans to reappropriate an immigration detention facility located within her district.

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Maureen Galindo, a Democrat running for Congress in TX-35, says in an Instagram post that she would turn an ICE detention center near San Antonio “into a prison for American Zionists”, and will also use it as a castration processing center for pedophiles, “which will probably be… pic.twitter.com/d5Xmb2uk9n — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 19, 2026

TX-35 Democratic candidate Maureen Galindo says she will convert ICE detention center in Karnes County into an internment camp for "American Zionists."



"It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles, which will probably be most of the Zionists," she added. — Michael Karlis (@MichaelKarlis) May 19, 2026

Galindo posted an odd message to her Instagram profile written in the third person describing how she would turn a local ICE detention facility “into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking.”

“It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will also be most of the Zionists,” the post continued.

Galindo also accused her Democrat primary opponent Johnny Garcia of participating in a human trafficking conspiracy perpetuated by “billionaire Zionist Jews” and has promised to put Garcia on trial for treason, according to the San Antonio Current.

Galindo’s campaign website describes her top issues as ending the privatization of the oil and mineral industries, prosecuting and jailing ICE agents, and banning school choice vouchers.

Galindo has advanced to a run-off election against Garcia, which will be held on May 26. Should she win, she will face off against John Lujan or Carlos de la Cruz in November.

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