Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher
Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said...
Law Professor Calls Out Democrat Lawyer for His Insane Take on the VA Redistricting Fight
Law Professor Calls Out Democrat Lawyer for His Insane Take on the VA...
Fetterman: Democratic Base Is Becoming Increasingly Anti-American
Fetterman: Democratic Base Is Becoming Increasingly Anti-American
VIP
A Woman Noticed a Red Spot on Her Tongue. It Almost Killed Her
A Woman Noticed a Red Spot on Her Tongue. It Almost Killed Her
VIP
After Failing to Pass a Radical Gun Control Bill, a Minnesota Democrat Responded With Violence
After Failing to Pass a Radical Gun Control Bill, a Minnesota Democrat Responded...
The Humanitarian Aid Machine Cannot Be Bamboozled by Gaza
The Humanitarian Aid Machine Cannot Be Bamboozled by Gaza
A Silver Lining to Leftist Street Violence
A Silver Lining to Leftist Street Violence
Great Nations Aren't Destroyed by Enemies. They're Destroyed by Debt.
Great Nations Aren't Destroyed by Enemies. They're Destroyed by Debt.
The Electoral College and American Freedom
The Electoral College and American Freedom
The United Arab Emirates Is Playing Its Own Game
The United Arab Emirates Is Playing Its Own Game
In War, There Is No Substitute for Victory
In War, There Is No Substitute for Victory
The HRC Scorecard Retreat Is Progress, but Corporations Must Stop Funding Harm to Children
The HRC Scorecard Retreat Is Progress, but Corporations Must Stop Funding Harm to...
Global Gender Battle
Global Gender Battle
The Cooks Will Finally Eat Their Own Cooking
The Cooks Will Finally Eat Their Own Cooking
Tipsheet

Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2026 7:00 AM
Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon is struggling to cope with the new congressional maps. She pulled out a bullhorn when the new districts were approved last month. Even in mid-May, she’s still upset, staging a sit-in at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Yes, it was about the maps. And yes, the governor didn’t tolerate it. She was arrested over this stunt (via WESH 2):

Advertisement

A Florida state representative said Friday that she was arrested in the state's capitol during a sit-in protest at Gov. Ron DeSantis' office against what she called illegal congressional maps.

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, announced her arrest that evening via a news release.

"My commitment has always been to the people of my district and to the Constitution I swore to uphold, not to any political party or agenda," Nixon said in a statement. "I will continue to honor that commitment by fighting against injustice, defending our democracy, and demanding action on the issues that matter most to the people we serve."

When WESH 2 News asked the governor's office for comment, it replied with two screenshots of X posts that Gov. DeSantis had since made to his profile.

In one of the screenshots, DeSantis quoted an X post made by his chief of staff, Jason Weida.

Weida wrote, "Reprimanded and now arrested," while DeSantis replied, "Deservedly so. Our office isn't a platform for this performative nonsense."

Recommended

Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING RON DESANTIS

In case you forgot, this is Nixon when the maps were passed:

Need we say more here? 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Law Professor Calls Out Democrat Lawyer for His Insane Take on the VA Redistricting Fight Matt Vespa
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough
The Supreme Court Just Ruled on VA's Motion Over Their Redrawn Map. Meltdowns Are Coming. Matt Vespa
Fetterman: Democratic Base Is Becoming Increasingly Anti-American Matt Vespa
A Silver Lining to Leftist Street Violence Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former Mumford and Sons Member Was Not Happy With What This Guest Said to Bill Maher Matt Vespa
Advertisement