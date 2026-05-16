Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested

Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon is struggling to cope with the new congressional maps. She pulled out a bullhorn when the new districts were approved last month. Even in mid-May, she’s still upset, staging a sit-in at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Yes, it was about the maps. And yes, the governor didn’t tolerate it. She was arrested over this stunt (via WESH 2):
Deservedly so.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 16, 2026
Our office isn’t a platform for this performative nonsense. https://t.co/Oqcp7QWxqv
Rep. Angie Nixon is holding a sit in in the governor’s office in the Capitol while wearing her signature pink blazer. @newsservicefla pic.twitter.com/R62sMTEqDL— Ana Goñi-Lessan (@goni_lessan) May 15, 2026
A Florida state representative said Friday that she was arrested in the state's capitol during a sit-in protest at Gov. Ron DeSantis' office against what she called illegal congressional maps.
Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, announced her arrest that evening via a news release.
"My commitment has always been to the people of my district and to the Constitution I swore to uphold, not to any political party or agenda," Nixon said in a statement. "I will continue to honor that commitment by fighting against injustice, defending our democracy, and demanding action on the issues that matter most to the people we serve."
When WESH 2 News asked the governor's office for comment, it replied with two screenshots of X posts that Gov. DeSantis had since made to his profile.
In one of the screenshots, DeSantis quoted an X post made by his chief of staff, Jason Weida.
Weida wrote, "Reprimanded and now arrested," while DeSantis replied, "Deservedly so. Our office isn't a platform for this performative nonsense."
Recommended
In case you forgot, this is Nixon when the maps were passed:
Florida Dems are melting down over the new maps— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 29, 2026
Oh well
H/t @mattsharpsteen pic.twitter.com/pHGIJh0rcu
Need we say more here?
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member