Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested

Florida Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon is struggling to cope with the new congressional maps. She pulled out a bullhorn when the new districts were approved last month. Even in mid-May, she’s still upset, staging a sit-in at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office. Yes, it was about the maps. And yes, the governor didn’t tolerate it. She was arrested over this stunt (via WESH 2):

Deservedly so. Our office isn’t a platform for this performative nonsense. https://t.co/Oqcp7QWxqv

Rep. Angie Nixon is holding a sit in in the governor’s office in the Capitol while wearing her signature pink blazer. @newsservicefla pic.twitter.com/R62sMTEqDL

A Florida state representative said Friday that she was arrested in the state's capitol during a sit-in protest at Gov. Ron DeSantis' office against what she called illegal congressional maps.

Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, announced her arrest that evening via a news release.

"My commitment has always been to the people of my district and to the Constitution I swore to uphold, not to any political party or agenda," Nixon said in a statement. "I will continue to honor that commitment by fighting against injustice, defending our democracy, and demanding action on the issues that matter most to the people we serve."

When WESH 2 News asked the governor's office for comment, it replied with two screenshots of X posts that Gov. DeSantis had since made to his profile.

In one of the screenshots, DeSantis quoted an X post made by his chief of staff, Jason Weida.

Weida wrote, "Reprimanded and now arrested," while DeSantis replied, "Deservedly so. Our office isn't a platform for this performative nonsense."