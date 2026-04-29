Total Victory: Florida Congressional Maps Are Now Official

National Democrats must be stunned. They need to realize they cannot win a redistricting war with us. We knew from the start: Democrats have already gerrymandered their limited enclaves to death. Now, Florida has officially approved a new congressional map that gives the GOP a boost. It passed easily through the state House and Senate, and now it’s heading to DeSantis’ desk for his signature.

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BREAKING: The new Florida map has passed in the state senate — It now heads to DeSantis' desk to be signed into law! pic.twitter.com/amdskUmvsj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2026

BREAKING: The Florida House passed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s redistricting map in an 83–28 vote, a plan that could boost GOP House seats in 2026. It now heads to the Florida Senate. pic.twitter.com/io0XXRGnSc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2026

🚨 BREAKING — IT'S OFFICIAL: Ron DeSantis' new Congressional map for Florida, which positions Republicans to win an extra FOUR seats in the US House, has FULLY PASSED the Senate, 21-17



It'll now head to DeSantis' desk.



GREAT JOB, FLORIDA! Other southern states MUST follow 👏 pic.twitter.com/YDnSsL9bME — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

DeSantis was fearless. How he brushed off threats from Democrats, like those from Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama, was legendary.

🚨 JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis MIC DROPS "tough guy" Hakeem Jeffries over his threats to target Florida if we redraw our map



DeSantis says MAKE MY DAY, WE'RE REDISTRICTING!



"We are not going to be COWED by threats from some MACHINE politician from Brooklyn. It doesn't work that… pic.twitter.com/BnzmvI71x8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 24, 2026

In Virginia, they attempted to pass a new congressional map that would have given them a 10-1 advantage. It’s been delayed in court, with the state Supreme Court refusing to grant a stay that could have allowed certification as the legal process unfolds. This Florida map is approved, and Texas’ new map was approved by the Supreme Court, which slapped down the lower courts for interfering in the electoral process. Now, with the Supreme Court ruling that narrowed Section II of the Voting Rights Act, the whole South could be redrawn.

In keeping with Virginia here, the Democrats tried to outflank us. We pulled a flank march a la Stonewall Jackson at Chancellorsville and owned them again.

Total victory. LFG.

BONUS: These Florida Democrats are not taking this well.

🚨 OMG. Deranged Democrat Florida House member STORMS THE AISLE with a BULLHORN while the chamber passes Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2026 Congressional map, which stands to add +4 red seats



She's MELTING DOWN as Republicans STEAMROLL the map through! 😂



Rep. Angie Nixon goes berserk:… pic.twitter.com/W5np8EqmVt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

Florida Dems are melting down over the new maps



Oh well



H/t @mattsharpsteen pic.twitter.com/pHGIJh0rcu — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 29, 2026

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