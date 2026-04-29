Total Victory: Florida Congressional Maps Are Now Official

Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today
Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today
This Candidate Is Suing After Democrat Official Sent Goons to Harass Him Out of the Race
This Candidate Is Suing After Democrat Official Sent Goons to Harass Him Out...
VIP
The Press Struggles to Explain Their Shooter – He's a Fringe Extremist AND a Mainstream Leftist?
The Press Struggles to Explain Their Shooter – He's a Fringe Extremist AND...
VIP
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Just Hit the Brakes on More SNAP Corruption
AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Just Hit the Brakes on More SNAP Corruption
LA Republican Mayoral Candidate Comes Out Swinging With Legendary Campaign Ad
LA Republican Mayoral Candidate Comes Out Swinging With Legendary Campaign Ad
Sen. Ron Johnson Releases Report That Shows Biden Health Officials Ignored COVID Vaccine Risks
Sen. Ron Johnson Releases Report That Shows Biden Health Officials Ignored COVID Vaccine...
Pete Hegseth Blasts Democrat Congressman for Daring to Call the Iran War a 'Quagmire'
Pete Hegseth Blasts Democrat Congressman for Daring to Call the Iran War a...
'Too Late Powell' Just Made His Final Move As Fed Chair
'Too Late Powell' Just Made His Final Move As Fed Chair
Wisconsin House Candidate Denounces Violence While Campaigning With Extremists
Wisconsin House Candidate Denounces Violence While Campaigning With Extremists
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback Is Brutal
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback...
Here's Who Hegseth Is Labeling the Biggest Adversary to the US in the Conflict With Iran
Here's Who Hegseth Is Labeling the Biggest Adversary to the US in the...
When Does Speech Become Dangerous?
When Does Speech Become Dangerous?
How the International Law Enforcement Teamed Up to Crush a Crypto Scam Empire
How the International Law Enforcement Teamed Up to Crush a Crypto Scam Empire
Judge Sentences North Carolina Health Department Worker to Prison for $102K Food Stamp Fraud
Judge Sentences North Carolina Health Department Worker to Prison for $102K Food Stamp...
Tipsheet

Total Victory: Florida Congressional Maps Are Now Official

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 29, 2026 3:30 PM
Total Victory: Florida Congressional Maps Are Now Official
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

National Democrats must be stunned. They need to realize they cannot win a redistricting war with us. We knew from the start: Democrats have already gerrymandered their limited enclaves to death. Now, Florida has officially approved a new congressional map that gives the GOP a boost. It passed easily through the state House and Senate, and now it’s heading to DeSantis’ desk for his signature. 

Advertisement

DeSantis was fearless. How he brushed off threats from Democrats, like those from Hakeem Jeffries, aka Temu Obama, was legendary.

In Virginia, they attempted to pass a new congressional map that would have given them a 10-1 advantage. It’s been delayed in court, with the state Supreme Court refusing to grant a stay that could have allowed certification as the legal process unfolds. This Florida map is approved, and Texas’ new map was approved by the Supreme Court, which slapped down the lower courts for interfering in the electoral process. Now, with the Supreme Court ruling that narrowed Section II of the Voting Rights Act, the whole South could be redrawn. 

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING RON DESANTIS SUPREME COURT

In keeping with Virginia here, the Democrats tried to outflank us. We pulled a flank march a la Stonewall Jackson at Chancellorsville and owned them again. 

Total victory. LFG. 

BONUS: These Florida Democrats are not taking this well. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today Matt Vespa
LA Republican Mayoral Candidate Comes Out Swinging With Legendary Campaign Ad Dmitri Bolt
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback Is Brutal Dmitri Bolt
This Candidate Is Suing After Democrat Official Sent Goons to Harass Him Out of the Race Jeff Charles
Pete Hegseth Blasts Democrat Congressman for Daring to Call the Iran War a 'Quagmire' Dmitri Bolt
Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police' Politicians Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Speaker Johnson Just Clinched a Massive Win in the House Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement