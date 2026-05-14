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A Hollywood Director Claims 'No Group Is Worse’ Than These People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 14, 2026 2:30 AM
A Hollywood Director Claims 'No Group Is Worse’ Than These People
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

You could probably tell what the image shows: it’s white liberals. And it’s no longer just the usual folks on our side criticizing them. Adam McKay is now rolling his eyes at these people. McKay, who directed movies like Anchorman, The Big Short, and Vice, didn’t hold back about a group of voters he sees as enemies in American politics. It’s all stuff you already know about them. 

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McKay isn’t a fan of Trump and criticized Democrats for not convicting him over the January 6 riot. And that’s the point: he’s pretty damn liberal, but even he admitted he can’t talk to these people who are soaked in privilege, smug to the max, and willfully ignorant that this ‘broken system’ has treated them quite well (via Variety):

Adam McKay attacked the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on the “Urgent Futures” podcast and slammed “white liberals” as “the worst” for American politics.

[…]

McKay was previously an outspoken Democrat, but after Donald Trump secured his second presidency in November 2024, he announced on social media that he was leaving the Democratic Party. He wrote on X at the time, “It is time to abandon the Dem Party. I’m registering Green Party or Working Families. But am open to ideas.”

Earlier on that same night, he posted, “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”

The “Step Brothers” director now says the Democrats are adept at “manipulative marketing,” and that he could name “400” examples of ways they’ve wronged the American people. Chief among them is keeping “healthcare private.”

“We are being hit with the high-grade marketing and no group is worse than white liberals. I mean, they are the worst,” McKay explained. “I’ve tried to talk to them about climate, they are so smug and captured. And it boils down to privilege. I mean, when you talk to white moneyed liberals, they’re getting a lot from this broken system.”

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Again, McKay is not a conservative but is willing to bash both sides, though more so from his side of the aisle recently, for numerous reasons. Still, I can respect that. Look, it’s Hollywood, I don’t expect him to like or be supportive of the current administration, but he’s spot-on about rich white liberals being the Huns of American politics. 

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