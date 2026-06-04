Iranian Endgames?
Iranian Endgames?
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month By Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State Legislation
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month By Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State...
Israel and Lebanon Agree to a Ceasefire
Israel and Lebanon Agree to a Ceasefire
It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's Former Chief of Staff
It Turns Out Rep. Jimmy Gomez Was Having an Affair With Eric Swalwell's...
VIP
'Visual Propaganda' Is the Media's Latest Anti-Trump Narrative
'Visual Propaganda' Is the Media's Latest Anti-Trump Narrative
An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their Families
An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their...
Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested
Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested
So, About That Super Bowl I Was In
So, About That Super Bowl I Was In
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take...
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case
We Now Know Who Will Be Nominated to Lead DOJ Permanently
We Now Know Who Will Be Nominated to Lead DOJ Permanently
Tipsheet

Turns Out the Southern Poverty Law Center Was Reimbursing the KKK for This, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 11:00 AM
Turns Out the Southern Poverty Law Center Was Reimbursing the KKK for This, Too
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Back in April, we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was using donations to prop up hate groups across the nation, while simultaneously telling donors they were 'combating hate' and being cited by politicians as an authority on racism and bigotry in the United States.

Advertisement

The SPLC's 'hate map' including organizations like Moms for Liberty and the Family Research Council. It was the SPLC's hate map that drove a Leftist to try and commit mass murder at the Family Research Council several years ago; thankfully that Leftist terrorist was stopped by a security guard, no one was killed, and he's now spending a long time in prison.

But it turns out the SPLC was also giving money to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as reimbursement for cross-burnings, according to the Feds.

Here's more:

The Southern Poverty Law Center paid reluctant white nationalists and Ku Klux Klan members thousands of dollars in donor money to remain in the notorious hate groups — even making them whole for money spent on cross-burnings, the Justice Department alleged in a shocking superseding indictment filed Tuesday.

The feds initially charged the once-venerable civil rights organization in April with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and money laundering conspiracy. Tuesday’s superseding indictment, filed in Montgomery, Ala., federal court, lays out some of the stories of informants who were paid in money the SPLC raised from donors on the pretext of “exposing hate and injustice” and “fighting discrimination.”

Two Klan members, identified only as F-31 and F-32, came to the SPLC in 2010 in fear for their safety and wanting to leave the hate group, the indictment alleges.

Instead of helping them find a way out, prosecutors say, the pair were paid $1,200 per month, plus expenses, via a shell corporation called Rare Books Warehouse to remain in the Klan.

Some of that money, according to the indictment, was used to recruit new members and make the Klan’s notorious white robes.

Recommended

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Simply incredible. Of course, the anti-hate, anti-racism organizations need a steady supply of hate and racism to keep their lights on. Fortunately for us and unfortunately for them, there isn't as much hate and racism in America as they wish.

So they have to manufacture it.

And while some people are pointing out the image The New York Post uses is that Patriot Front group, we've long had suspicions about who they are and who is funding them, as the media seem wholly incurious about them.

What a brilliant scheme.

Advertisement

It really does read like a parody. It's not, and here's hoping the days of the SPLC being considered an authority on anything are nearing their end.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Iranian Endgames? Victor Davis Hanson
President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections Dmitri Bolt
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks Dmitri Bolt
There's a Major Development in John Bolton's Classified Documents Case Cameron Arcand
Some of Scott Pelley’s Comments Explain the Type of Man He Is Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement