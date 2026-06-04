Turns Out the Southern Poverty Law Center Was Reimbursing the KKK for This, Too

Back in April, we learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was using donations to prop up hate groups across the nation, while simultaneously telling donors they were 'combating hate' and being cited by politicians as an authority on racism and bigotry in the United States.

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The SPLC's 'hate map' including organizations like Moms for Liberty and the Family Research Council. It was the SPLC's hate map that drove a Leftist to try and commit mass murder at the Family Research Council several years ago; thankfully that Leftist terrorist was stopped by a security guard, no one was killed, and he's now spending a long time in prison.

But it turns out the SPLC was also giving money to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as reimbursement for cross-burnings, according to the Feds.

Far-left Southern Poverty Law Center reimbursed Klan members for cross-burnings: feds https://t.co/UoCfmZPjs1 pic.twitter.com/9b8ID0x1hG — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2026

Here's more:

The Southern Poverty Law Center paid reluctant white nationalists and Ku Klux Klan members thousands of dollars in donor money to remain in the notorious hate groups — even making them whole for money spent on cross-burnings, the Justice Department alleged in a shocking superseding indictment filed Tuesday. The feds initially charged the once-venerable civil rights organization in April with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a bank, and money laundering conspiracy. Tuesday’s superseding indictment, filed in Montgomery, Ala., federal court, lays out some of the stories of informants who were paid in money the SPLC raised from donors on the pretext of “exposing hate and injustice” and “fighting discrimination.” Two Klan members, identified only as F-31 and F-32, came to the SPLC in 2010 in fear for their safety and wanting to leave the hate group, the indictment alleges. Instead of helping them find a way out, prosecutors say, the pair were paid $1,200 per month, plus expenses, via a shell corporation called Rare Books Warehouse to remain in the Klan. Some of that money, according to the indictment, was used to recruit new members and make the Klan’s notorious white robes.

Simply incredible. Of course, the anti-hate, anti-racism organizations need a steady supply of hate and racism to keep their lights on. Fortunately for us and unfortunately for them, there isn't as much hate and racism in America as they wish.

The Democrats’ demand for white supremacy is greater than the supply.

So the SPLC created it for them. And they’re going down. 😆🤣

Here’s to this ending their nasty little operation for good. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 3, 2026

So they have to manufacture it.

Why?



Very simple. Because there is nobody else funding this s**t OTHER than SPLC and Democrats



Nobody else ever has



Look into Evergreen State, Oberlin, Missou



all those STAGED, fake hate incidents were organized for political ends



Who organized it?



I have a suspicion — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) June 3, 2026

And while some people are pointing out the image The New York Post uses is that Patriot Front group, we've long had suspicions about who they are and who is funding them, as the media seem wholly incurious about them.

What a brilliant scheme.

The Onion or Babylon Bee could only dream of such a headline. https://t.co/7ugbHL1lAr — LeeKuanYewRespecter (@LeeRespecter) June 3, 2026

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It really does read like a parody. It's not, and here's hoping the days of the SPLC being considered an authority on anything are nearing their end.

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