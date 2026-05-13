Redistricting in SC Suffered a Massive Blow Yesterday, but It's Not Dead Yet

Yesterday was a tough day for the GOP’s effort to redistrict its strongholds. The South Carolina State Senate rejected a measure to redraw its map. Although the majority of the chamber voted to move forward, without a special session called by Gov. Henry McMaster, the upper chamber had to vote to call themselves back, which required a 2/3 majority.

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🚨Vote “killing” South Carolina redistricting was 29 FOR redistricting and 17 against.



Read that again.



29 senators support redistricting!

So how did it fail?



Because Governor @henrymcmaster refused to call a special session forcing the Legislature to call themselves… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

🚨South Carolina Redistricting is NOT dead even if Massey & cronies win this vote.



Here’s the next play—

If the senate blocks Redistricting Resolution it goes back to the SC House.



The House can simply nonconcur to Senate changes and refuse to pass a Sine Die Resolution (the… — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 12, 2026

The SC House did its part, passing that map via subcommittee on a 3-2 vote.

Four defections could’ve torpedoed this effort, including SC State Senate Leader Shane Massey, who gave a mild speech explaining why he thinks a redrawn map isn’t needed, citing the importance of a strong Democratic Party in the state capitol. Procedural panicans need to stop, and we’ve shown that in Indiana. It’s sad because Massey comes from a ruby red district. It didn’t have to end this way.

Well, it might not be dead yet. Gov. McMaster reportedly plans to call a special session to resolve this matter. The date is to be determined, but former SC State Rep. Adam Morgan, who’s been tracking this rollercoaster, said State House and Senate leadership met with the governor to “iron out the details.”

🚨BREAKING: South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster set to call Special Session to redistrict!



Multiple sources confirm. House and Senate leaders met earlier today to iron out details.



Session would likely be next week.



When we don’t back down—we win.

Redistrict NOW! pic.twitter.com/uj6gNE1Zks — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) May 13, 2026

BREAKING: South Carolina Gov. McMaster is set to call a SPECIAL SESSION to redraw their Congressional map, per @RepAdamMorgan



This will all but GUARANTEE the Democrats’ sole US House state in the state will be WIPED OUT



CALL THE SESSION, @henrymcmaster!



PLAY HARD BALL! pic.twitter.com/InQROZeA3A — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 13, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to CALL A SPECIAL SESSION to DEFEAT the RINOs and redraw the 2026 Congressional map as 7R-0D, per Rep. Adam Morgan



LET'S GO!! RINO obstruction is about to be circumvented, MAGA will win 🇺🇸



The special session would be… pic.twitter.com/n4SbKlbubU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

We’re not dead yet.

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