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Redistricting in SC Suffered a Massive Blow Yesterday, but It's Not Dead Yet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Redistricting in SC Suffered a Massive Blow Yesterday, but It's Not Dead Yet
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Yesterday was a tough day for the GOP’s effort to redistrict its strongholds. The South Carolina State Senate rejected a measure to redraw its map. Although the majority of the chamber voted to move forward, without a special session called by Gov. Henry McMaster, the upper chamber had to vote to call themselves back, which required a 2/3 majority. 

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The SC House did its part, passing that map via subcommittee on a 3-2 vote. 

Four defections could’ve torpedoed this effort, including SC State Senate Leader Shane Massey, who gave a mild speech explaining why he thinks a redrawn map isn’t needed, citing the importance of a strong Democratic Party in the state capitol. Procedural panicans need to stop, and we’ve shown that in Indiana. It’s sad because Massey comes from a ruby red district. It didn’t have to end this way.

Well, it might not be dead yet. Gov. McMaster reportedly plans to call a special session to resolve this matter. The date is to be determined, but former SC State Rep. Adam Morgan, who’s been tracking this rollercoaster, said State House and Senate leadership met with the governor to “iron out the details.” 

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GOP REDISTRICTING SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

We’re not dead yet. 

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