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Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2026 6:50 AM
Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem.
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I had to laugh at this one because it shows how oblivious Democrats are to this redistricting war. They’re working with bad intelligence and don’t realize that their enclaves are already gerrymandered and there’s nowhere to go. It’s why they’re meeting down in Virginia: it was one of the easiest pathways to pull this scheme off, and they could only do so by violating the state constitution, which is why the map was trashed. 

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Apparently, Democrats are considering redistricting Delaware. Why? This is where things get silly. Delaware is an at-large district where Democrats already hold the seat. Why create an intraparty fight by trying to change a map that your party already controls? 

It’s almost as funny as the time Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey threatened to redraw her state’s congressional maps. Lady, there hasn’t been a Republican House member since Henry Cabot Lodge. The Democrats know they cannot win this war over maps. Even in areas where pickups are possible, there are state constitutional obstacles, legislative ones, like the opposing party controlling a state House or Senate chamber, and an overall lack of appetite for the slog. 

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Related:

DELAWARE DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

Meanwhile, seeing how insane the Left has become, redrawing maps is a must for Republicans to curb legislative terrorists from ever holding power again. 

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