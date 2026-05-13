Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem.

I had to laugh at this one because it shows how oblivious Democrats are to this redistricting war. They’re working with bad intelligence and don’t realize that their enclaves are already gerrymandered and there’s nowhere to go. It’s why they’re meeting down in Virginia: it was one of the easiest pathways to pull this scheme off, and they could only do so by violating the state constitution, which is why the map was trashed.

Advertisement

Apparently, Democrats are considering redistricting Delaware. Why? This is where things get silly. Delaware is an at-large district where Democrats already hold the seat. Why create an intraparty fight by trying to change a map that your party already controls?

Delusional is right. MS NOW reports House Democrats are “considering” a move to redistrict Delaware



Delaware already has just 1, at-large Democrat seat. What exactly are they going to gerrymander in Delaware? https://t.co/9846ikv258 pic.twitter.com/ecZluI017i — Ben Petersen (@bennpetersen) May 11, 2026

It’s almost as funny as the time Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey threatened to redraw her state’s congressional maps. Lady, there hasn’t been a Republican House member since Henry Cabot Lodge. The Democrats know they cannot win this war over maps. Even in areas where pickups are possible, there are state constitutional obstacles, legislative ones, like the opposing party controlling a state House or Senate chamber, and an overall lack of appetite for the slog.

Meanwhile, seeing how insane the Left has become, redrawing maps is a must for Republicans to curb legislative terrorists from ever holding power again.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.