VIP
Iran Is Losing Which Means Liberals Are Crying Again
Iran Is Losing Which Means Liberals Are Crying Again
Scott Jennings Went Scorched Earth on the Dems' Redistricting Nonsense on CNN
Scott Jennings Went Scorched Earth on the Dems' Redistricting Nonsense on CNN
Katie Porter Knows Who's Leaking Info About Her Allegedly Abusing Staffers ...But Also Not Really
Katie Porter Knows Who's Leaking Info About Her Allegedly Abusing Staffers ...But Also...
Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map
Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map
VIP
The Democrats' 2026 Midterm Hopes Got Punched in the Gut, But It's Not Over Yet
The Democrats' 2026 Midterm Hopes Got Punched in the Gut, But It's Not...
VIP
Why There's One Fewer Democrat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Why There's One Fewer Democrat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
We May Have Some Trouble in South Carolina Over Redistricting
We May Have Some Trouble in South Carolina Over Redistricting
‘The View’ Is a Cancer on the Culture and the Country
‘The View’ Is a Cancer on the Culture and the Country
Jack Carr’s 'The Fourth Option' and the Return of the American Gunslinger
Jack Carr’s 'The Fourth Option' and the Return of the American Gunslinger
When the Pope Isn't Right
When the Pope Isn't Right
Living in the Rearview Mirror
Living in the Rearview Mirror
Democratic Socialist Morons Have Money and Momentum
Democratic Socialist Morons Have Money and Momentum
Why Modern Parents Prefer Goofy Baby Names
Why Modern Parents Prefer Goofy Baby Names
Iran's Crumbling Dictatorship Faces Its Final Reckoning
Iran's Crumbling Dictatorship Faces Its Final Reckoning
Tipsheet

Virginia Dems Reject Insane Idea to Nuke State Supreme Court to Push Gerrymandered Map

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2026 7:00 AM
Virginia Dems Reject Insane Idea to Nuke State Supreme Court to Push Gerrymandered Map
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It was pie-in-the-sky then, and it’s now officially been shot down by Virginia Democrats. The New York Times reported some outrageous claims about how Democrats could implement and pass their now-rejected gerrymandered congressional map in the Old Dominion that gave them a 10-1 advantage. The Virginia Supreme Court rejected it, citing serious violations of the state constitution's electoral procedures. Democrats were furious, stomping their feet and threatening to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. They have no case: it was a state Supreme Court ruling on a matter related to the state constitution. There is no federal issue here. 

Advertisement

So, this plan B was devised: reduce the retirement age of the Virginia Supreme Court, which would invalidate the independent redistricting amendment, thereby allowing them to draw any map they want. Holy hell, they’ve gone off the rails. Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who took a hit here, likely wants to move past this circus, which cost her party $70 million. Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D) dismissed these rumors yesterday. It’s not happening, folks. In fact, even if they attempted this caper, we’re out of time. 

Recommended

Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

We win, you lose, Democrats. What a turnaround for Republicans. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map Matt Vespa
We May Have Some Trouble in South Carolina Over Redistricting Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Went Scorched Earth on the Dems' Redistricting Nonsense on CNN Matt Vespa
Katie Porter Knows Who's Leaking Info About Her Allegedly Abusing Staffers ...But Also Not Really Matt Vespa
‘The View’ Is a Cancer on the Culture and the Country Derek Hunter
Iran's Crumbling Dictatorship Faces Its Final Reckoning Struan Stevenson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Dems Are Really Made About the Virginia Supreme Court Torpedoing Their Map Matt Vespa
Advertisement