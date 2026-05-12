Virginia Dems Reject Insane Idea to Nuke State Supreme Court to Push Gerrymandered Map

It was pie-in-the-sky then, and it’s now officially been shot down by Virginia Democrats. The New York Times reported some outrageous claims about how Democrats could implement and pass their now-rejected gerrymandered congressional map in the Old Dominion that gave them a 10-1 advantage. The Virginia Supreme Court rejected it, citing serious violations of the state constitution's electoral procedures. Democrats were furious, stomping their feet and threatening to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. They have no case: it was a state Supreme Court ruling on a matter related to the state constitution. There is no federal issue here.

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Dems response after this embarrassing Virginia setback has been:



-Play dumb about the law (“why didn’t they rule before the vote?” -because you asked them not to!)



-Blame institutions for their own failures (MAGA judges! [nominated by Mark Warner?]) pic.twitter.com/336NDlrYbw — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 9, 2026

So, this plan B was devised: reduce the retirement age of the Virginia Supreme Court, which would invalidate the independent redistricting amendment, thereby allowing them to draw any map they want. Holy hell, they’ve gone off the rails. Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who took a hit here, likely wants to move past this circus, which cost her party $70 million. Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D) dismissed these rumors yesterday. It’s not happening, folks. In fact, even if they attempted this caper, we’re out of time.

Virginia Scope: Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D) rules out proposal forcing the retirement of Virginia Supreme Court justices in order to get a different ruling in the redistricting case.



Surovell said the idea would be “too extreme.” pic.twitter.com/9kQzhlRKGg — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 11, 2026

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell tells me that the rumors yesterday that Democrats are considering drastic measures to implement new maps are not going anywhere. They would not have time under the current system used at the Dept. of Elections to make the changes, he says. He… — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 11, 2026

Virginia Democratic Senate Majority Leader Rules Out 'Extreme' Plan to Force Retirement of Supreme Court Justices Over Redistricting Ruling — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 11, 2026

My mailbox is full from many of you concerned that the Democrats may actually try to retire the Virginia Supreme Court to pack it with activists who will reverse the redistricting decision. They will not do that. Primarily even if they wanted to, they are out of time.



The… pic.twitter.com/Fhu9qsKEOh — Tim Anderson (@AssocAnderson) May 11, 2026

We win, you lose, Democrats. What a turnaround for Republicans.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger tells 8News she doesn’t support getting rid of Virginia Supreme Court justices for purposes of redistricting. pic.twitter.com/ZiMXAYRMDF — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 11, 2026

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