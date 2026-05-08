The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well

Oh, what a glorious day. The Virginia Supreme Court has struck down the gerrymandered map Democrats tried to pass via referendum—and they’re not taking it well. If this new congressional map had been approved, it would have given the Democrats a 10-1 advantage. Thankfully, the court noted that proper procedures must be followed for such actions, and, in a 4-3 decision, ruled that the Democrats did not meet the criteria. It’s sparked calls for civil war from some and sheer insanity from others.

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VA Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting by Matt Vespa





One thing is clear: this was a massive blow for the Democrats. Also, what is Temu Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) talking about, appealing this ruling or finding some legal remedy? The state supreme court ruled on a state issue. You can appeal to God, but that won’t do anything regarding the map. There are rules, and you must follow them, guys. Also, notice how the woman in the clip included below is just screaming ALL ALONE in the streets of Richmond. It’s not too dissimilar to what they do on social media, which is screaming into their phones:

the va supreme court denied the results of the redistricting referendum. scotus gutted the voting rights act and tennessee carved up the last dem district destroying black voter power in the state.



those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable https://t.co/Ul1nW2oz29 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 8, 2026

CNN political analyst admits Democrats suffered a HUGE loss today in Virginia:



"This is a BIG blow. Hakeem Jeffries […] Obama was in on this […] It has been a big, BIG waste of money."pic.twitter.com/zspz3mWzZt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2026

Trump gets to redraw maps in his states but the Democrats cannot do the same? What is happening to our democracy? https://t.co/9GaemRAEIJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2026

The Republican Party to Black voters as they silence their voice in Congress: https://t.co/UpWm9phfwl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2026

No vote in Tennessee (+1 GOP)

No vote in Florida (+4 GOP)

No vote in Missouri (+1 GOP)

No vote in North Carolina (+2 GOP)

No vote in Texas (+5 GOP)



Virginia’s voter-approved maps thrown out.



MAGA has rigged the system. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 8, 2026

I bet this tweet goes so hard if you're an idiot https://t.co/U9RzLj8DoU — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 8, 2026

Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia is outrageous and unconscionable.



At the heart of our democracy is the principle that the results of elections ought to be respected, and the Virginia Supreme Court today dealt our democracy a terrible blow. (1/5) — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) May 8, 2026

Overturn this decision? It’s a ruling from the state Supreme Court on a state constitutional matter, who are you going to appeal it to? God? https://t.co/689ZnCRyvO — Matthew Klein (@MattKleinOnline) May 8, 2026

Michelle Jump came from Henrico to protest the Supreme Court of Virginia’s ruling.



She is shouting “shame” and says the Supreme Court silenced the people.



Hear more from Jump tonight on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/ZzeBK9qYtb — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) May 8, 2026

The Virginia Supreme Court just rejected the will of the voters.



Democrats are exploring every legal pathway to protect the integrity of Virginia’s elections. https://t.co/xhsiN5mNw2 — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) May 8, 2026

Last Friday, when the Virginia Supreme Court refused to dismiss the challenge to the map, Democrats realized they might face tough obstacles. Former Democratic Party operative Dan Turrentine estimated their chances of winning here at less than 50 percent. We’re likely to see intense political battles, as several Democrats reportedly warned national Democrats, including those in Richmond, that legal hurdles could pose a problem. Barack Obama really ended up with egg on his face over this one. It was a brutal reminder of what we’ve known was true from the start: Democrats cannot and will not beat us in a redistricting war.

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Exit question: Is California next?

Virginia's map just got struck down. Is California next?



California's "mapmaker" drew its new maps to "ensure" that racially gerrymandered "VRA seats are bolstered in order to make them most effective." That's illegal under Callais.@AAGDhillon: Here's how we can do it. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/rjzERyfsuF — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) May 8, 2026

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