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The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 08, 2026 3:00 PM
The Dems' VA Map Got Trashed by the State Supreme Court...and They're Not Handling It Well
Townhall Media

Oh, what a glorious day. The Virginia Supreme Court has struck down the gerrymandered map Democrats tried to pass via referendum—and they’re not taking it well. If this new congressional map had been approved, it would have given the Democrats a 10-1 advantage. Thankfully, the court noted that proper procedures must be followed for such actions, and, in a 4-3 decision, ruled that the Democrats did not meet the criteria. It’s sparked calls for civil war from some and sheer insanity from others.

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 VA Supreme Court Ruling on Redistricting  by  Matt Vespa 


One thing is clear: this was a massive blow for the Democrats. Also, what is Temu Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) talking about, appealing this ruling or finding some legal remedy? The state supreme court ruled on a state issue. You can appeal to God, but that won’t do anything regarding the map. There are rules, and you must follow them, guys. Also, notice how the woman in the clip included below is just screaming ALL ALONE in the streets of Richmond. It’s not too dissimilar to what they do on social media, which is screaming into their phones:

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

Last Friday, when the Virginia Supreme Court refused to dismiss the challenge to the map, Democrats realized they might face tough obstacles. Former Democratic Party operative Dan Turrentine estimated their chances of winning here at less than 50 percent. We’re likely to see intense political battles, as several Democrats reportedly warned national Democrats, including those in Richmond, that legal hurdles could pose a problem. Barack Obama really ended up with egg on his face over this one. It was a brutal reminder of what we’ve known was true from the start: Democrats cannot and will not beat us in a redistricting war. 

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Exit question: Is California next? 

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