The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026
The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026
Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco
Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco
VIP
To Live and Die in LA: Go Vote!
To Live and Die in LA: Go Vote!
Levels of Violence
Levels of Violence
Decline Is a Choice – Success Isn’t Inevitable
Decline Is a Choice – Success Isn’t Inevitable
The Longest Day
The Longest Day
Jill Biden, the Doctor of Dishonesty
Jill Biden, the Doctor of Dishonesty
Germany Shut Down Its Nuclear Plants. Now It's One of Europe's Biggest CO2 Emitters.
Germany Shut Down Its Nuclear Plants. Now It's One of Europe's Biggest CO2...
America’s Next Arsenal Will Be Built by Startups
America’s Next Arsenal Will Be Built by Startups
What’s in Your Kid’s Snacks That Europe Won’t Allow
What’s in Your Kid’s Snacks That Europe Won’t Allow
Pills, Ads, and the American Patient
Pills, Ads, and the American Patient
Trump Administration Continues Crackdown on Rogue Bars
Trump Administration Continues Crackdown on Rogue Bars
VIP
The War on Terror Is Finally Over
The War on Terror Is Finally Over
NY Woman Admits to $8M PPE Scam That Targeted Canadian Company
NY Woman Admits to $8M PPE Scam That Targeted Canadian Company
Tipsheet

Graham Platner's Campaign Probably Did Not Like What Cory Booker Had to Say About the Sexting Stuff

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2026 12:45 AM
Graham Platner's Campaign Probably Did Not Like What Cory Booker Had to Say About the Sexting Stuff
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Graham Platner faced two bad stories this weekend: he’s been sexting with other women while married, and he has an account on an app known as a haven for pedophiles. The damage-control effort by the man trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins also turned into a disaster. Now, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was asked about this guy by ABC News’ Jon Karl regarding the 2026 midterm implications, and it was an answer the Platner campaign probably did not want to hear (via NY Post):

Advertisement

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker admitted he’s concerned about scandal-scarred Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner after it emerged that he sexted several women.

“Yeah, I have concerns. The guy has questions to answer, and that’s what campaigns are for,” Booker (D-NJ) told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday when asked if the controversy could imperil Dem hopes of flipping Maine’s seat.

Booker declined to discuss the specific controversies dogging Platner ahead of the June 9 primary. Instead, he underscored the stakes of the battle for control of the Senate.

[…]

On Saturday, it emerged that Platner’s wife had tipped off his campaign to a series of sexting messages he made to numerous women during recent years. Platner got married in 2023.

It was also revealed that Platner had an account on Kik, an encrypted messaging service popular for hookups. His account appears to still be active.

[…]

Booker’s colleague, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ), largely sidestepped questions about whether he’s uneasy about Platner.

“Right now, this information is out there,” Kim told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “With any campaign in the country, the character and the transparency about the different candidates is going to come out. That’s part of the campaign. And the voters will decide.”

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Maine is a must-win for Democrats if they want to flip the Senate, and it looks like some folks realize this guy is done. There are reportedly more stories in the works about this oyster farmer with Nazi tattoos. 

Stay tuned. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Graham Platner Made His Wife Do the Walk of Shame Following Texting Fiasco Matt Vespa
Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions Joseph Chalfant
Germany Shut Down Its Nuclear Plants. Now It's One of Europe's Biggest CO2 Emitters. Dr. Rainer Zitelmann
The Graham Platner Sexting Scandal Just Got a Lot More Explosive Joseph Chalfant
Jill Biden, the Doctor of Dishonesty Jeff Crouere

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Autopsy of the Democrat Disaster of 2026 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement