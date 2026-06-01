Graham Platner's Campaign Probably Did Not Like What Cory Booker Had to Say About the Sexting Stuff

Graham Platner faced two bad stories this weekend: he’s been sexting with other women while married, and he has an account on an app known as a haven for pedophiles. The damage-control effort by the man trying to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins also turned into a disaster. Now, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was asked about this guy by ABC News’ Jon Karl regarding the 2026 midterm implications, and it was an answer the Platner campaign probably did not want to hear (via NY Post):

ABC: Do you have concerns that Graham Platner may jeopardise Democratic hopes to get that Senate seat in Maine? BOOKER: "Yeah, I have concerns. The guy has questions to answer..." pic.twitter.com/lVt3Chajfx

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker admitted he’s concerned about scandal-scarred Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner after it emerged that he sexted several women.

“Yeah, I have concerns. The guy has questions to answer, and that’s what campaigns are for,” Booker (D-NJ) told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday when asked if the controversy could imperil Dem hopes of flipping Maine’s seat.

Booker declined to discuss the specific controversies dogging Platner ahead of the June 9 primary. Instead, he underscored the stakes of the battle for control of the Senate.

[…]

On Saturday, it emerged that Platner’s wife had tipped off his campaign to a series of sexting messages he made to numerous women during recent years. Platner got married in 2023.

It was also revealed that Platner had an account on Kik, an encrypted messaging service popular for hookups. His account appears to still be active.

[…]

Booker’s colleague, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ), largely sidestepped questions about whether he’s uneasy about Platner.

“Right now, this information is out there,” Kim told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “With any campaign in the country, the character and the transparency about the different candidates is going to come out. That’s part of the campaign. And the voters will decide.”