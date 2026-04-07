It Seems Maine's Democratic Primary for the US Senate Is Over

Maine’s Democratic primary for this year’s US Senate race appears to be over, or at least Graham Platner is acting as if it is. It won’t be official until June, but Graham Platner, who caused controversy by criticizing rural voters, training with an Antifa-like rifle club, and sporting Nazi tattoos—which he later apologized for, cleaned up, and then retracted that apology—is declaring victory. His focus now is on the general election, as his campaign believes his opponent, former Gov. Janet Mills, cannot win (via Axios):

Platner's team told donors and allies that he is pivoting to focus more on the general election and polls show him leading Mills by double digits, according to a Thursday memo seen first by Axios.

"Another day, another poll with Graham up big in the primary," wrote Platner campaign manager Ben Chin in the message. "We're feeling emboldened."

"While we aren't taking our foot [off] the gas in the primary, we're shifting gears and going full steam ahead into the general," Chin added.

Zoom in: Platner, a 41-year-old oyster farmer and veteran backed by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is running against Mills, 78, a two-term governor endorsed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Facing an uphill battle, Mills has gone negative against Platner, airing ads that feature women criticizing controversial comments he made on social media about rape.

Between the lines: There's an implicit message in the Platner campaign's memo. In their view, Mills' negative ads aren't moving the dial.

Platner's team doesn't discuss the spots in its note. But since the polls they reference were conducted after the ads began airing three weeks ago, it's clearly their intended takeaway.

The memo references three recent polls — a mix of public and private surveys — that show Platner ahead by 27 to 38 percentage points. One was paid for by his campaign.