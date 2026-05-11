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Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 11, 2026 6:50 AM
Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher’s Friday episode of Real Time had some good moments and, of course, some bad ones. The difference is I can handle differing opinions because a) he doesn’t take himself too seriously—he’s a comedian, b) because of that, he knows his lane, and c) it’s not the shrieking we hear from MS Now and CNN daily.

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He started off well with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who expressed his support for the White House ballroom, having attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump last month. The entire presidential line of succession was seated near Fetterman. Cole could have killed many people. We’re lucky Allen tripped before he could breach the venue. 

He and Maher also called out the “orgy of socialism” that’s engulfed the Democratic Party, while adding the communism is no longer a dirty word in today’s lexicon on the Left. He also added that the other thing the two men share is that they avoid stupid fights that are commonplace among woke leftists:

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Related:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOHN FETTERMAN REDISTRICTING

Where Bill was wrong and right was about the redistricting wars: yes, Republicans are winning, but no, this isn’t some racist attempt to dilute Black voters. For starters, Black Republicans are being elected, something that guest Dan Crenshaw pointed out. Still, Maher is right that the redistricting wars are not going well for Democrats.

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There are no Republican House members in New England. There will be virtually no Democrats in the South. It’s an even trade, right? Keep redistricting, and don’t be wimps about it, Republicans. 

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Last Week Was a Keg of Lib Tears and It's Time to Party Down Kurt Schlichter
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