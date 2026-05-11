Bill Maher Highlighted What Used to Be a Dirty Word in American Politics

Bill Maher’s Friday episode of Real Time had some good moments and, of course, some bad ones. The difference is I can handle differing opinions because a) he doesn’t take himself too seriously—he’s a comedian, b) because of that, he knows his lane, and c) it’s not the shrieking we hear from MS Now and CNN daily.

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He started off well with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who expressed his support for the White House ballroom, having attended the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Cole Allen tried to assassinate President Trump last month. The entire presidential line of succession was seated near Fetterman. Cole could have killed many people. We’re lucky Allen tripped before he could breach the venue.

He and Maher also called out the “orgy of socialism” that’s engulfed the Democratic Party, while adding the communism is no longer a dirty word in today’s lexicon on the Left. He also added that the other thing the two men share is that they avoid stupid fights that are commonplace among woke leftists:

Even Bill Maher’s liberal audience is now APPLAUDING after he says Trump’s ballroom plans actually make sense.



John Fetterman was two tables away from the latest assassination attempt, and he says he saw the “entire line of succession” flashing before his eyes.



FETTERMAN: “I… pic.twitter.com/AZT0OIELVm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 9, 2026

Bill Maher just praised Senator Fetterman for calling out the “orgy of socialism” now running the Democratic Party.



Maher agreed completely — then dropped the even darker truth that communism, once the ultimate dirty word, is being OPENLY mainstreamed.



MAHER: “You used the term… pic.twitter.com/8SIH0g1daz — Overton (@overton_news) May 9, 2026

Bill Maher just knocked it out of the park.



In under 10 seconds he nailed the exact divide between old-school Democrats like him and Fetterman, versus the radical modern left.



MAHER: “I think we get the same charge levied against us, that we are picking fights with the left.”… pic.twitter.com/hZyVvXdGP4 — Overton (@overton_news) May 9, 2026

Where Bill was wrong and right was about the redistricting wars: yes, Republicans are winning, but no, this isn’t some racist attempt to dilute Black voters. For starters, Black Republicans are being elected, something that guest Dan Crenshaw pointed out. Still, Maher is right that the redistricting wars are not going well for Democrats.

Bill Maher looks visibly taken aback after he realizes Democrats’ gerrymandering efforts have backfired badly.



“Republicans are winning the gerrymandering war.”



“Texas, Florida, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina: They’re all now more Republican.”



“Show the map of Tennessee. This… pic.twitter.com/03OyEoc63X — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 9, 2026

Bill Maher gets MIC DROPPED after fearmongering about Republicans redrawing illegally racially gerrymandered congressional maps in the South.



Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX): “The new governor of Florida is likely going to be black. These are white Republicans that are voting him in.” pic.twitter.com/hOYaaCiBTK — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 9, 2026

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There are no Republican House members in New England. There will be virtually no Democrats in the South. It’s an even trade, right? Keep redistricting, and don’t be wimps about it, Republicans.

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