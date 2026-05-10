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Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 10, 2026 7:00 AM
Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The hantavirus cruise continues to stay on everyone’s mind as many of us prepare for the possibility of experts enforcing mask mandates and quarantine protocols. I don’t think it will come to that, but those who disembarked from a cruise ship that left Argentina last April are being monitored for exposure to a rare strain of the pathogen, which can be transmitted from person to person. 

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Usually, hantavirus is spread by infected rodents through their urine or feces. It’s a rare strain, which is the good news. The bad news is that it has a 40 percent mortality rate. Who was patient zero? We’ve identified that person (via NYT):

Patient Zero in the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak has been identified as ornithologist Leo Schilperoord, whose passion for birds may have cost him his life.

The 70-year-old man and his wife, Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, were on a five-month trip to South America. They first landed in Argentina on Nov. 27, and traveling through Chile, Uruguay and then back to Argentina in late March, where they went on a fateful birdwatching adventure.

The couple — from Haulerwijk, a small village of 3,000 people in the Netherlands — were identified in obituaries published in their monthly village magazine.

[…]

When the Schilperoords returned to Argentina on March 27, they visited a landfill four miles outside the city of Ushuaia.

The spot, overrun with trash, is avoided like the plague by its residents, but serves as a pilgrimage point for birdwatchers from all over the world in search of a rare creature — the white-throated caracara, nicknamed Darwin’s caracara after famed evolutionary biologist Charles Darwin, the first to collect it.

The Ushuaia landfill is where Argentinian authorities suspect the Dutch couple inhaled particles from the feces of long-tailed pygmy rice rats, which carry the feared Andes strain of the hantavirus — the only form known to transmit from human to human.

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Related:

ARGENTINA

So far, the federal government has no plans to impose a mandatory quarantine on Americans aboard this infected cruise ship, which recently arrived in the Canary Islands. Six states are monitoring passengers who were on board. Hantavirus has a long incubation period of up to eight weeks. 

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