So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This...

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was not pleased with the Louisiana v. Callais decision. She filed a dissenting judgment, which enforced the ruling with immediate effect because it relates to the upcoming elections. Ms. Jackson’s dissent was ripped apart by Justice Samuel Alito, who academically called her a moron—this is becoming a common occurrence. Even liberal justices have sought to steer clear of attaching their names to her opinions.

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Alito called her dissent on the judgment utterly irresponsible. And now, after all that bellyaching from Ms. Jackson, she denied a motion to recall the Callais judgment. No justices dissented.

The Supreme Court has denied this motion. No justice noted a dissent. https://t.co/dlMLv4VHyh pic.twitter.com/ajQ6cDYgb2 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 6, 2026

This case is settled. It involved Louisiana creating a majority-black congressional district after the initial map was invalidated under VRA. Now, this map was struck down as unconstitutional, with the court limiting its interpretation of Section II of the Voting Rights Act, which allows congressional apportionment based on racial quotas.

🚨 The Supreme Court has immediately issued its judgment striking down Louisiana’s congressional map as a racial gerrymander. pic.twitter.com/AQJjA5Sw2P — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 4, 2026

Justice Alito concurs, joined by Thomas and Gorsuch. Justice Jackson pens a solo dissent.



Read the order here: https://t.co/BwnZZMSY1j — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 4, 2026

SCOTUS Judgment in Louisiana v. Callais by Matt Vespa

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