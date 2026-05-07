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Tipsheet

So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2026 6:55 AM
So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This...
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was not pleased with the Louisiana v. Callais decision. She filed a dissenting judgment, which enforced the ruling with immediate effect because it relates to the upcoming elections. Ms. Jackson’s dissent was ripped apart by Justice Samuel Alito, who academically called her a moron—this is becoming a common occurrence. Even liberal justices have sought to steer clear of attaching their names to her opinions.

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Alito called her dissent on the judgment utterly irresponsible. And now, after all that bellyaching from Ms. Jackson, she denied a motion to recall the Callais judgment. No justices dissented.

This case is settled. It involved Louisiana creating a majority-black congressional district after the initial map was invalidated under VRA. Now, this map was struck down as unconstitutional, with the court limiting its interpretation of Section II of the Voting Rights Act, which allows congressional apportionment based on racial quotas. 

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Related:

JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

 SCOTUS Judgment in Louisiana v. Callais  by  Matt Vespa 

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