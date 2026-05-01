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Tipsheet

What a CNN Pollster Had to Say About Trump and Black Voters Is Bound to Trigger Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 01, 2026 7:00 AM
What a CNN Pollster Had to Say About Trump and Black Voters Is Bound to Trigger Libs
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

If Democrats believe that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Voting Rights Act will rally black voters to their side, think again. President Trump is gaining support among black voters in his second term. Now, liberals, full of self-righteousness and lacking critical thinking, are likely to dismiss this as false. It’s on CNN, their favorite network. 

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This refusal to accept reality, like how Trump fully absorbed Barack Obama’s coalition, is why the Democratic base is heading toward failure. It’s not sustainable: blue-haired supporters and a bunch of gays won’t get you to 270 in the Electoral College, but I digress.

CNN’s Harry Enten explained this, and it likely angered progressives. While most Black voters still support Democrats, that hold is weakening, and nearly 20 percent support Trump in this group, which must cause concern for Democratic strategists. 

“What we’re seeing right now in the numbers is President Trump and Republican Party are chipping away at the long-term advantage that Democrats have had with Black voters.”

“Trump’s approval with African Americans, at this point in term one, he was at 12%.”

“You know he’s been losing ground with a lot of groups, he’s GAINING, he’s gaining ground with African Americans!”

“He’s up to 16% at this point.”

“This has MAJOR implications for elections down the line because Democrats, especially in a lot of these tight races — you see this type of movement for Trump actually gaining ground.”

“This could have major ramifications and could help put Republicans over the top in a number of southern places in the midterm elections.”

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

The 2024 election was the worst showing for Democrats with this voter bloc ever. As of now, they’re not gaining any ground from two years ago heading into the 2026 midterms. The GOP is holding on to the gains it made with black voters in 2024. 

That’s big league.

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Same Old, Same Old: Target Trump Victor Davis Hanson
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