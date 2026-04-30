What to Watch Out for in This House Resolution Condemning the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt

Last Saturday, Cole Allen, 31, attempted to storm the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was happening. He nearly entered the venue. He tripped — that’s what prevented the event from possibly turning into a bloodbath. President Donald Trump and the core members of this administration were present, and Allen was targeting them all. He admitted this to the police the next morning. It was also confirmed in his manifesto.

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Once again, we see liberal media figures and Democrats trying to claim that Trump’s rhetoric is what causes the chaos, even though they have been saying he’s a threat to democracy and that he must be taken out through maximum warfare. Considering how extreme the Democrat base is, as it’s filled with either Chardonnay-sipping lefty women with too much free time, constantly talking on their cell phones, or the blue-haired, nose-pierced freaks, these words have galvanized left-wingers into committing political terrorism.

Regardless, there is a House resolution condemning the latest assassination attempt. It was put forward by Rep. Abraham Hamadeh (R-AZ):

House Resolution condemning latest Trump Assassination Attempt by Matt Vespa





“I introduced a resolution condemning the assassination attempts on President Trump and honoring the brave officers who stopped them from becoming a tragedy, said Congressman Hamadeh. “But let’s be clear: condemnation is not enough. We must confront the poisonous rhetoric coming from the left that is fueling this violence and lower the temperature before political violence becomes America’s new normal.”

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), chair of the Republican Study Committee, added:

This weekend was a sobering reminder of the dangerous threats this President faces every single day. Left-wing political violence is rapidly escalating, and I am proud to stand with Rep. Abe Hamadeh, who was there and who wasted no time demanding accountability. Congress must condemn this attack and fully fund DHS without delay. We cannot leave our agencies short-handed in a high threat environment

The key point to watch: how many House Democrats support this measure. NO ONE should vote against it; this is probably one of the easiest votes any lawmaker will face in years. If the Democrats’ base has an issue, once again, it appears they’re the problem.

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