Watch Scott Jennings Wreck This Lib's Talking Point About the Voting Rights Act in Seconds on CNN

CNN’s Scott Jennings, who is also a Salem Radio host, did what he does best last night: turn liberal talking points into sashimi. The Left is apoplectic over the Supreme Court’s decision in the Louisiana v. Callais case, which dealt with the Voting Rights Act and racially drawn congressional districts. The latest map, which has a majority-black district, was an intentional move, and was challenged as unconstitutional. The Court agreed, but didn’t officially gut Section II of the act, which permitted this sort of map drawing. Instead, they severely curtailed it, which the liberal dissent, written by Justice Kagan, said essentially did that.

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The way you can tell CNN is trying to keep its guests from getting challenged is by the ‘cut to commercial break’ move. That’s what happened when Jon Avlon tried to stir the pot a little, mentioning that the GOP hasn’t had a Republican governor since Reconstruction. And? Also, as Jennings did, we tried to elect Winsome Sears, who lost to the NAACP-backed white progressive who is now attempting to gerrymander her state. So, not the best move there, Jon.

“It’s all crumbling, Jon,” Jennings said of Avlon’s argument:

Scott Jennings leaves former Daily Beast editor-in-chief speechless in an embarrassing live moment on CNN.



John Avlon attempted to make the case that Republicans were so racist they haven’t elected a black Republican governor since the reconstruction era.



That’s when Jennings… pic.twitter.com/ZPgC26mnAn — Overton (@overton_news) April 30, 2026

AVLON: “We’ve obviously got some serious steps. We haven’t had an African American Republican governor since Reconstruction. Um, I mean, you know, there’s unfortunately an imbalance in the two parties—” JENNINGS: “The Republicans tried to elect one in Virginia.” AVLON: “Okay...” JENNINGS: “Then you got a white Democrat who gerrymandered the state!” “It’s all crumbling John!”

I could watch these smackdowns all day.

Jennings also noted that 58 House members are black, the majority of whom hail from predominantly white districts.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Scott Jennings with the ultimate MIC DROP on the Democrat frenzy over race-based districts



"There are 58 members of the house who are black...a majority are actually elected from plurality WHITE districts."



"We're so racist in America — you've got white people… pic.twitter.com/cDwz4tAHKC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

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