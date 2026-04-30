VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to Take Credit for Anti-Fraud Raids

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should be drug tested over his remarks about the recent federal raids in his state targeting fraudulent businesses that operated with impunity under his watch. This isn’t an achievement you can take credit for, Tim. Get back to your stable.

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Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 28, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel criticized him, but so did Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the national effort to address the widespread fraud and corruption that has grown especially in blue states. Also, let's not forget that it was the incredible work of Nick Shirley who brought this to light and effectively ended Walz's attempt to secure a third term as governor.

Come again? This FBI and DOJ with our DHS partners drafted and executed every search warrant today. But go ahead and take credit for our work while we smoke out the fraud plaguing Minnesota under your governorship. https://t.co/HczInx5sZm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 28, 2026

INVESTIGATE TIMMY NEXT!! — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 28, 2026

A Vance spokesperson reached out to Townhall, saying, “The Task Force has had unprecedented success in eliminating fraud across the United States. The President’s War on Fraud is working, as the task force and the entire Trump Administration continue to work tirelessly to expose Fraudsters who have scammed the American people out of billions of dollars.”

Mr. Vance later had the perfect analogy for Walz's idiocy here:

Vice President Vance roasts Tim Walz for his laughable attempt to take credit for the Trump Administration's fraud raids in Minneapolis:



“This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department.” pic.twitter.com/6tcYDVY5nD — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 29, 2026

This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department, because Tim Walz let this fraud happen under his watch, whether he was complicit in it directly himself or just turned a blind eye towards it. We really did not get much help at all from the governor's office. Where we did actually get some help was from some state local law enforcement officers who we assigned to the federal task force because the state government wasn't doing anything. So all credit goes to people on the ground, the Federal officers, the state officers, who are working to uncover this fraud.

Recently, this task force uncovered over $22 billion in suspected fraudulent loans that were protected by the Biden administration (via Fox Business):

The U.S. Small Business Administration referred 562,000 suspected fraudulent loans totaling over $22.2 billion to the U.S. Department of Treasury for collections. "From Day One, the Trump SBA has worked tirelessly to crack down on billions in pandemic-era fraud that the Biden Administration forgave or ignored," SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler told Fox News Digital in a statement. "After extensive review, and with the strong support of the White House Anti-Fraud Task Force, we are taking our most decisive action yet to end a Biden-era scheme that protected over 560,000 borrowers tied to more than $22 billion in suspected pandemic-era fraud," Loeffler added. The loans, largely stemming from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the COVID Economic Injury Disaster loan program, were flagged for suspected fraud during former President Joe Biden's administration but never sent to Treasury for collections, the SBA said in its statement.

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Yeah, we need more federal raids, folks. This gravy train must be derailed.

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