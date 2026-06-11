The Reactions to Karmelo Anthony's Guilty Verdict Are Predictably Out of Control

Karmelo Anthony is heading to prison to serve a 35-year sentence for murdering Austin Metcalf, 17, whom he fatally stabbed in 2015. The incident took place at a track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. The case attracted national attention, and the verdict was announced yesterday, causing the Left to erupt into a frenzy of incoherent screaming and chaos.

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The irony was thick when Elijah Schaffer, an independent reporter, tried to film Anthony’s family, who had gathered under a tent. Anthony murdered Metcalf when the former refused to leave a tent at the school.

The irony here is 4 inches deep…



Karmelo Anthony’s own family members cursed out and assaulted a journalist @ElijahSchaffer simply for standing near their tent in a public space.



Yet those same family members are passionately defending Karmelo for refusing to leave another… https://t.co/ihB67EGcdW pic.twitter.com/ejb8uU3qck — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 9, 2026

SICKENING: A black man assaulted a white man after he mistakenly identified him as a juror in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.



The lady can also be heard saying “He’s a Vet”



🎥: @TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/TztY58JrL0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 10, 2026

Former Dallas City Council candidate Davante Peters calls to dig up Austin Metcalf’s grave, stab him again, and free Karmelo Anthony pic.twitter.com/3Tfnnii7PF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

Just to clear things up… pic.twitter.com/dk31sc3NVi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

Not all reactions were bad, however:

Black woman reacts to Karmel Anthony reactions of other black women - and she's absolutely spot on: 💯 pic.twitter.com/kxzXdMwGh7 — AlphaFox (@alphafox) June 10, 2026

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