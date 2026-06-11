Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet
VIP
Oh, So That's What Happened to the Karmelo Anthony's Crowdfunding Page
Oh, So That's What Happened to the Karmelo Anthony's Crowdfunding Page
Karmelo Anthony's Lawyer Said *What* About the Guilty Verdict?
Karmelo Anthony's Lawyer Said *What* About the Guilty Verdict?
We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical Date.
We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical...
Wait, Did Jasmine Crockett Really Say That About the Karmelo Anthony Situation?
Wait, Did Jasmine Crockett Really Say That About the Karmelo Anthony Situation?
60 Minutes Correspondent Drops Some Eye Roll-Worthy Remarks About the 'Bloodbath' at the Network
60 Minutes Correspondent Drops Some Eye Roll-Worthy Remarks About the 'Bloodbath' at the...
Knicks Mount the Largest Comeback in NBA Finals History to Stun the Spurs in Game Four
Knicks Mount the Largest Comeback in NBA Finals History to Stun the Spurs...
The 60 Minutes Controversy
The 60 Minutes Controversy
The War No One Else Is Fighting
The War No One Else Is Fighting
Trump Goes to the NBA Finals — Look Who Attacked Him
Trump Goes to the NBA Finals — Look Who Attacked Him
Donald Trump Is Personally Making Antitrust Sane Again
Donald Trump Is Personally Making Antitrust Sane Again
When Abortion Has a Face
When Abortion Has a Face
Washington's Debt Problem Is Every Investor's Problem
Washington's Debt Problem Is Every Investor's Problem
The GOP's Quiet Rebellion: What It Means for Trump, Congress and the Supreme Court
The GOP's Quiet Rebellion: What It Means for Trump, Congress and the Supreme...
Tipsheet

The Reactions to Karmelo Anthony's Guilty Verdict Are Predictably Out of Control

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 11, 2026 6:30 AM
The Reactions to Karmelo Anthony's Guilty Verdict Are Predictably Out of Control
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Karmelo Anthony is heading to prison to serve a 35-year sentence for murdering Austin Metcalf, 17, whom he fatally stabbed in 2015. The incident took place at a track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas. The case attracted national attention, and the verdict was announced yesterday, causing the Left to erupt into a frenzy of incoherent screaming and chaos. 

Advertisement

The irony was thick when Elijah Schaffer, an independent reporter, tried to film Anthony’s family, who had gathered under a tent. Anthony murdered Metcalf when the former refused to leave a tent at the school.

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER LIBS OF TIKTOK TEXAS

Not all reactions were bad, however:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Wait, Did Jasmine Crockett Really Say That About the Karmelo Anthony Situation? Matt Vespa
Karmelo Anthony's Lawyer Said *What* About the Guilty Verdict? Matt Vespa
We Know When Republicans Plan to Attack Graham Platner. It's a Very Critical Date. Matt Vespa
60 Minutes Correspondent Drops Some Eye Roll-Worthy Remarks About the 'Bloodbath' at the Network Matt Vespa
Knicks Mount the Largest Comeback in NBA Finals History to Stun the Spurs in Game Four Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement