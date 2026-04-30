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Tipsheet

GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got an Unlikely Ally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 30, 2026 12:35 AM
GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got an Unlikely Ally
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

It's rare to see bipartisan legislation these days, given the toxicity of the Democratic Party. They don’t want to give this administration any credit. If children need to starve, then so be it. Republicans finally realized that Democrats couldn’t be trusted on any deals during the ongoing fiasco surrounding Department of Homeland Security funding. That shutdown is now 70-plus days long—and we just had another Trump assassination attempt. 

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Yet, amidst the noise, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has found an ally in Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and together they aim to protect middle America with this new bill focused on safeguarding the American auto industry from Chinese interference.

 Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026  by  Matt Vespa  

“The American auto industry is the backbone of the American industrial economy, we cannot afford to make the same mistakes globalists have made for decades and see these great American companies devastated by predatory and massively subsidized Chinese state enterprises hellbent on the destruction of our economy,” said Senator Moreno in a press release. “As Europe, Mexico, and others allow their markets to be overrun by Chinese predators, the U.S. must act before it’s too late. The answer is simple: Chinese vehicles can never be allowed into the U.S. market—the fate of the American auto industry and countless autoworkers depends on it.”

“Chinese cars are a serious threat to America’s national security and Michigan’s economic security,” said Senator Slotkin. “Chinese cars are surveillance packages on wheels, with the ability to collect on American citizens and sensitive sites. The Chinese Communist Party’s playbook of heavily subsidizing their product, underselling the competition, and then having a monopoly over that sector puts Michigan’s auto industry and our millions of workers at risk. We need to act now, and get this right. I look forward to continued work on this bill with Senator Moreno, our workers, our manufacturers and anyone else to stop Chinese vehicles from ever coming into the United States.”

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Related:

BERNIE MORENO CHINA ELISSA SLOTKIN

The Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026:

  • Bans foreign adversary vehicles by prohibiting the importation, manufacture, sale, and resale of connected vehicles, software, and hardware linked to China or other foreign adversaries, including those from joint ventures or entities under their control;
  • Empowers the Department of Commerce to identify and block high-risk vehicle technologies, components, and transactions that threaten U.S. economic or national security;
  • Establishes enforcement mechanisms to ensure prohibited technologies are kept out of the U.S. market; and
  • Phases implementation with vehicle and software restrictions taking effect in 2027, and hardware restrictions in 2030, giving U.S. industry time secure domestic supply, in line with the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Connected Vehicles rule.

It’s a bill aimed at protecting American workers, though I’m sure some folks might have a problem with it for whatever reason. 

 Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026  by  Matt Vespa  

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