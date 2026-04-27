Golf Cart Jennifer Is Not Happy That Trump Was Mean to CBS News' Norah O'Donnell

Who are you again, lady? No one cares what the First Lady or anyone else, including Jennifer Seibel Newsom, has to say about the president’s interview on CBS News over the weekend, following the attack on the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. It’s now been determined that this was another assassination attempt on President Trump.

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🚨 WOW! President Trump just REAMED a CBS reporter for reading off the WHCA Dinner's manifesto, referring to admin officials as "pedophiIes"



"I am NOT a pedophile. You read that crap from some SICK person."



"Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones who were… pic.twitter.com/r9PENJNlno — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2026

🚨 NEW: President Trump explains the delay in him leaving the ballroom last night, saying he wanted to PERSONALLY survey the situation



“I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn't making it that easy for [Secret Service]. I wanted to see what was going on!”



Legend. pic.twitter.com/xY5W3wTREn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2026

I mean, there were some intense moments, but Siebel acted as if Trump slapped host Norah O’Donnell across the face like Sean Connery. Can we please stop the hyperbole? Also, Siebel, for someone who admitted to accidentally killing her sister by running her over with a golf cart when speaking about criminal justice, this is rich.

Add in rhetoric rooted in political division, amplified by a digital ecosystem that rewards outrage and misinformation, and this cultural norm of hate, othering, and misogyny becomes pervasive. Behavior that should be challenged gets normalized; what should raise concern is… — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) April 27, 2026

Thank you to Norah, all of the female journalists, and frankly to all of YOU who continue to be brave and speak truth to power.



This culture of misogyny is on all of us, and it has to end. — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) April 27, 2026

Look, Siebel’s incident isn’t the same as the inmates in San Quentin, which she tried to suggest might have been accidental, like her golf cart mishap. No, ma’am, that’s not the same. The Zodiac Killer and John Wayne Gacy’s crimes were not accidents—what the hell is this?

And that is why maybe she should tweet less. She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. She keeps hitting the ball into the rough.

It was a woke lecture no one needed.

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