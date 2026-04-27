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Tipsheet

Golf Cart Jennifer Is Not Happy That Trump Was Mean to CBS News' Norah O'Donnell

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 27, 2026 3:30 PM
Golf Cart Jennifer Is Not Happy That Trump Was Mean to CBS News' Norah O'Donnell
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Who are you again, lady? No one cares what the First Lady or anyone else, including Jennifer Seibel Newsom, has to say about the president’s interview on CBS News over the weekend, following the attack on the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. It’s now been determined that this was another assassination attempt on President Trump. 

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I mean, there were some intense moments, but Siebel acted as if Trump slapped host Norah O’Donnell across the face like Sean Connery. Can we please stop the hyperbole? Also, Siebel, for someone who admitted to accidentally killing her sister by running her over with a golf cart when speaking about criminal justice, this is rich. 

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CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE WOKE

Look, Siebel’s incident isn’t the same as the inmates in San Quentin, which she tried to suggest might have been accidental, like her golf cart mishap. No, ma’am, that’s not the same. The Zodiac Killer and John Wayne Gacy’s crimes were not accidents—what the hell is this?

And that is why maybe she should tweet less. She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. She keeps hitting the ball into the rough. 

It was a woke lecture no one needed. 

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